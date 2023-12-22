(Alliance News) - FNM Spa announced Friday that it has taken over a 30.8 percent stake in Mbility Srl, a company that facilitates the availability and increases the supply of transportation services, including accompanied transportation, for frail or disabled people through its proprietary digital platform.

Mbility's equity investment is made through the subscription and payment of a EUR1 million reserved capital increase to FNM.

Founded in 2020 in Milan, Mbility launched its operations this year in Milan and Lombardy, with the aim of expanding its activities nationwide, with a focus on major cities. Due to the fragmentation of operators, poor digitization, and important growth forecasts of the target market due to the constant aging of the population, the company presents interesting development prospects by operating as a system aggregator through a digital enabling platform for all equipped and healthcare transport operators.

FNM's stock closed Friday up 0.4 percent at EUR0.46 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.