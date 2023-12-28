(Alliance News) - FNM Spa announced Thursday that the regional council has approved the contract text regarding the update of the service contract between Ferrovienord Spa and the Lombardy Region in force for the period Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2027.

The revision was necessary to adjust some parts of the Service Contract with reference to specific aspects mainly pertaining to studies on the upgrading and enhancement of the network and real estate assets, enhancement of underutilized/available or disused station spaces, preservation, protection and enhancement of the railway's historical heritage, and inclusion among the annexes to the Service Contract of the "Free Commodation Scheme for the use of railway rolling stock" in implementation of the contractual regime already established between Ferrovienord and the railway company (Trenord).

These amendments do not generate significant changes in the contractual consideration.

The update stipulates that, as of January 1, 2024, cyclical maintenance of rolling stock will be financed directly by the Lombardy Region by disbursing to Ferrovienord the amount provided annually based on the multi-year maintenance cost planning defined by Trenord, and that Ferrovienord will subsequently pay the costs to Trenord once the necessary evidence of the expenses incurred has been obtained.

Amounts of EUR15 million in 2024 and 2025, EUR47 million annually from 2026 to 2032, and EUR20 million in 2033 have been allocated to finance planned cyclical maintenance work.

FNM closed Thursday in the red by 0.9 percent to EUR0.46 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

