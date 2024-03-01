Fobi AI Inc. is a Canada-based artificial intelligence (AI) and data intelligence company. The Company operates in the technology industry and sells software as a service (SaaS), reselling, referring, and licensing its technology to licensors. The Company enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences. The Company provides solutions, such as data, wallet passes, coupon platform, and marketing services. Its Sunflora is a global health and wellness retailer in the United States. Its wallet pass platforms deliver personalized, digital experiences directly through the mobile wallet. Wallet apps are used to save digital passes like coupons, membership cards, and event tickets as well as means of payment like credit cards. Its marketing services offer copywriting, blog post writing, video production, podcast production, photo editing, and more. It also offers a Qples SaaS coupon management platform.

Sector Software