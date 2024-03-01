Fobi AI Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended December 31, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was CAD 0.780313 million compared to CAD 0.501069 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 1.28 million compared to CAD 3.23 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was CAD 1.51 million compared to CAD 1.03 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 3.54 million compared to CAD 6.24 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.04 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.04 a year ago.