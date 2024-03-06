Fobi's digital ticketing technology will enable ROTH to deliver an enhanced event experience through streamlined check-in and increased engagement.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Fobi”), an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is pleased to announce that its digital ticketing technology will be utilized to support the 36th Annual ROTH Conference on March 17-19, 2024, at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel, located in Dana Point, CA. The annual ROTH Conference provides an exceptional platform for institutional investors to connect with executive management from an array of public and private growth companies. The well-curated environment ensures that investors can efficiently identify and assess companies that align with their investment goals as part of staying ahead in the dynamic landscape of growth investing.



Through Fobi’s wallet pass technology, attendees can conveniently download their conference credentials to their Apple or Google wallet, providing a streamlined and digital process for guest registration and check-in. With Fobi's SmartScan software, which is compatible with any mobile device, organizers can quickly and efficiently scan attendees’ passes upon arrival. Through the wallet pass, ROTH Conference organizers can also send regular updates to attendees before, during, and after the conference, enabling a direct means of communication for delivering valuable information such as activity itinerary, sponsorship shoutouts, live event updates, reminders, and post-event communications.

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi AI, states: “We are excited to collaborate with groups that are eager to undergo digital transformation and optimize their operations. The ROTH Conference presents a valuable opportunity for us to demonstrate our technology in action to a strategic audience consisting of influential capital market players. This mutually beneficial scenario allows us to showcase our capabilities and create a positive impact.”

MORE ABOUT THE 36TH ANNUAL ROTH CONFERENCE

This year's ROTH conference will showcase senior executives from approximately 500 public and private companies across a wide spectrum of sectors, including Consumer, Technology and Media, Sustainability and Industrial Growth, Agtech, Energy, Metals and Mining, Healthcare, Services, and Insurance. Structured to promote interaction and networking, the conference format includes 1-on-1 and small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and live entertainment.

Well recognized throughout the small-cap space, the ROTH MKM’s annual conference series is known for emphasizing business friendships, networking, entertainment, and charitable activities.

Sagar Sheth, CEO of ROTH MKM, remarked, "The annual ROTH Conference is a cornerstone event, and attendees are benefiting even more from the combined expertise of MKM’s recent integration. This month’s conference will be an essential gathering for companies and experienced investors across a myriad of sectors, promising rich opportunities for networking, insights, and growth.

The funds raised through the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) and ROTH MKM partnership this year will be used to support rising stars on their journey to the Summer Paralympics in Paris. To date, ROTH has raised over $1.7 million for CAF. For registration and donation information, visit http://support.challengedathletes.org/roth .

This is an invite-only conference. Registration is subject to approval.

If interested in attending, please submit a registration request using this Register Link or contact your ROTH MKM Representative.

For more information about the 36th Annual ROTH Conference, including the list of participating companies, please visit: https://www.roth.com/oc2024

In addition, The Company announces it has granted incentive options to purchase up to 400,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Options") at a price of $0.09 per common share to an officer of the Company. The Options are granted pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan and in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, and vest 25% at March 31, 2024; June 30, 2024; September 30, 2024; and December 31, 2024 and expire on March 5, 2029.

About ROTH MKM



ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH MKM, please visit www.roth.com .

About Fobi AI

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences, and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe, and is the largest data aggregator in Canada's hospitality & tourism industry.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company

“Rob Anson”

Rob Anson

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information, please contact:

