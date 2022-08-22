Fobi Appoints New CTO, Jon Haydock

Haydock to Support Company’s Next Chapter of Technological Innovation, Scale and Growth

VANCOUVER, B.C., Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI: TSXV FOBIF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “FOBI”), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Haydock as its Chief Technical Officer (CTO).



We are very excited to have Jon join the Fobi Team as our new CTO and with his great experience Jon will bring much needed support and direction helping to achieve Fobi’s full global scale. Jon is an experienced technical leader with over two decades of experience in technology, innovation, entrepreneurship and enterprise solution delivery. Most recently Jon was Director of Engineering at Open Ocean Robotics, where he looked after the electronics and software engineering teams. He has worked extensively with clients to deliver advanced digital and data solutions and has an exemplary track record of leading business transformation initiatives across various industries.

Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated: “Jon brings to the table over 25 years of experience along with a very open and collaborative approach to team building and management. Jon’s extensive experience with building and managing near and offshore tech teams is something that is necessary and of great importance as we approach the next level of both scale and growth for our various products, platforms and services.

As CTO, Jon is another key strategic addition to our senior management team and I am looking forward to working alongside Jon as we execute on the next chapter of our company’s future.”

CTO, Jon Haydock stated: “I am honored to join this team as Chief Technology Officer. I believe that Fobi is well positioned as a leading Digital wallet and AI Data application company. The company bolsters an impressive solution stack with a multitude of agile and transformative solutions and product services."

With Jon joining Fobi as CTO, Fobi’s current CTO Tamer Shafik will end his tenure after delivering significant contributions and building out the tech team. Fobi would like to thank Tamer for his contributions to the company.

Fobi has also appointed Kendra Low as Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective August 15, 2022.

An experienced corporate secretary, Ms. Low brings nearly 20 years of experience working in corporate and sustainability governance to the Company. She has worked with companies of all sizes and across various sectors, managing their regulatory, governance and board related matters. She is the co-founder and CEO of Vancouver Corporate Solutions Inc, a corporate services and advisory firm providing corporate secretarial, governance and strategic advisory services to go-public and public companies. She has been and continues to serve as a director and/or officer of a number of Canadian public companies. Ms. Low holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Human Kinetics from the University of British Columbia.

Ms. Low replaces Sheona Docksteader and the Company would like to thank Ms. Docksteader for her contributions to the Company.

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi’s unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

