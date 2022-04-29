Fobi Incorporates And Launches New Wholly Owned Subsidiary PulseIR 

PulseIR to deliver a full suite of custom contract services and product offerings designed and specific for the capital markets.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), a leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer and investor activation and engagement, announces the launch of its wholly owned subsidiary PulseIR. PulseIR will not only provide a new data driven and mobile approach to Investor Relations with Fobi’s recently launched Investor Pass product, however PulseIR will also offer and further provide a full suite of custom managed and contract services and additional product offerings. PulseIR will earn revenue from annual license fees, marketing and contract development service fees, media advertising & sponsorship and referral fees.



Fobi is launching PulseIR to support the company’s latest product, an investor relations platform and it’s release of the Investor Experience, which is a multi-faceted and data driven communication and marketing platform that leverages the power of Fobi’s AI, Big Data and Mobile Wallet Technology. This powerful trio of applications and functionalities will help public companies convert their unknown investors into known investors while being able to engage and improve on their investor relations strategies and communications through the delivery of real time, personalized shareholder communications.

Fobi VP of Marketing Ian Cameron stated: “PulseIR provides a means to leverage data to create a better understanding of who your investors are and a means to create more personalized, relevant and meaningful communications and engagement. Furthermore, the launch of PulseIR is extremely well-timed as companies struggle with the current challenges in regards to labour shortages and of course the extreme rise in costs of staffing. We will be providing a complete one-stop shop if you will by offering the necessary tools and expertise with our fully managed and contract services.”

Here is a look into the data that has been collected from the Investor Passes downloaded in the last 48 hours:

502 Total downloads.

95% filled out the survey section.

Males made up 87% of investor participants.

40-50 was the largest age demographic.

17% of the downloads were by Accredited Investors.

81% of them have a long-term investment strategy.

$50,000-$250,000 was the average portfolio size selected.

Energy was selected as the highest level of interest outside of the tech sector.

Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated: “These are very exciting times for us as we continue to drive innovation and deliver transformative solutions across various industries. With today’s launch of PulseIR, we believe it puts us in a very strong position to further add great value in the form of various new lines of revenue. Our goal is to assist in transforming and raising the bar for all stakeholders involved in investor relations and the capital markets world.”

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi's unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

