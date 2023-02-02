Fobi Signs New PulseIR Deal with Empower Clinics

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is pleased to announce that the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, PulseIR, has signed a new deal with integrated healthcare provider, Empower Clinics. Empower offers a telemedicine platform for healthcare and diagnostics solutions across the U.S. and Canada. PulseIR is a platform as a service (PaaS) and Fobi will generate $120,000 in revenue for the one-year contract. This revenue will be recognized in accordance with IFRS policies over the 12 months of the contract.



PulseIR recently made its public commercial launch on Jan 30, 2023, with its first client PanGenomic Health Inc . This second contract with Empower Clinics validates the interest and demand for public issuers that are looking to deliver personalized, automated, and data-driven mobile IR solutions to their shareholders.

Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower, states: “This partnership with PulseIR delivers exactly what we were looking for to improve our IR strategy and results. Better understanding our investors and having a new means of direct and personalized communication with them will make all the difference in how we acquire, engage, and retain our investors. Empower prides itself on using state-of-the-art technology and this agreement with PulseIR now helps us bring that capability to our investor relations.”

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi, states: “We are garnering a great deal of interest in our PulseIR services and are very well-positioned with an incredibly relevant solution stack. We are built for rapid deployment and scale and this is where things begin to gain great momentum as we continue to deliver transformative mobile solutions across various industries.”

For more information on PulseIR please visit www.pulseir.com .

This press release is available on the Fobi website.

To download the Fobi Investor Experience Wallet Pass to get enhanced access to investor information about Fobi please visit the download page.

About Empower Clinics Inc.

Empower is an integrated healthcare company with multi-disciplinary clinics, an at-home medical testing device company, and state-of-the-art medical diagnostics laboratories. With a growing presence in the U.S. and Canada, Empower is a leader in integrated healthcare and diagnostics solutions and is reshaping the model for patient-first wellness.

About Fobi

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences, and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe, and is the largest data aggregator in Canada's hospitality & tourism industry.

For more information, please contact:

Fobi AI Inc. Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ Fobiinc T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 3 Twitter: @ Fobi_inc E: ir@fobi.ai LinkedIn: @ Fobiinc

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements or information, including statements regarding Fobi's business and technology; the ability of Fobi to engage with industry participants to achieve its goals; the development of Fobi's technology; and the viability of Fobi's business model. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Fobi's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Fobi believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated, or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity, or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Fobi does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Fobi should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Fobi will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.