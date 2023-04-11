Advanced search
    3545   TW0003545000

FOCALTECH SYSTEMS CO., LTD.

(3545)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-09
81.70 TWD   -1.57%
07:08aFocaltech : 3545 TT) March 2023 Consolidated Revenue Report
PU
04/07FocalTech Systems Co., Ltd. Proposes Cash Distribution for the Period January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022
CI
03/09Focaltech : 3545 TT) February 2023 Consolidated Revenue Report
PU
FocalTech : 3545 TT) March 2023 Consolidated Revenue Report

04/11/2023 | 07:08am EDT
Investors
FocalTech Systems (3545 TT) March 2023 Consolidated Revenue Report
2023/04/11

FocalTech Systems Co., Ltd. today (11) announced its consolidated revenue for March 2023.

Revenue for March 2023 was NT$1,414 million, increased 34% month-over-month and 12% year-over-year.

FocalTech Monthly Consolidated Sales Report for March 2023(Unit: NT$ K)

*Note 1: The consolidated entities include FocalTech and its controllable subsidiaries.
*Note 2: The financial figures are un-audited.

About FocalTech

FocalTech Group is founded in 2006 and leading in human and machine interface technologies, providing solutions for sensing and display. FocalTech has strong capabilities in α-TFT, LTPS, and OLED display driver design, capacitive 2D/ 3D touch controller/algorithm, ITO sensing pattern, capacitive/optical fingerprint/physiological measurement algorithm. FocalTech offers TFT LCD / OLED driver IC, touch controller IC, force touch controller IC, integrated driver controller (IDC/TDDI), capacitive and optical fingerprint IC.

For more information, please visit http://www.focaltech-electronics.com

Disclaimer

FocalTech Systems Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 11:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 11 893 M 390 M 390 M
Net income 2023 197 M 6,46 M 6,46 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 89,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 17 530 M 574 M 574 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,47x
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,0%
Managers and Directors
Cheng Ta Hu Chairman, CEO & General Manager
Chun Chieh Liao Director, Spokesman & Head-Finance & Accounting
Neng Mou Tu Independent Director
Chan Chuan Lin Independent Director
Lin Shan Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOCALTECH SYSTEMS CO., LTD.39.42%574
MEDIATEK INC.18.72%38 707
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.22.19%17 792
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-11.02%14 484
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED11.84%10 321
NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.41.84%8 924
