FocalTech : Approval of cancellation of restricted employee shares and treasury shares by the competent authority.
11/19/2021 | 06:54am EST
Provided by: FocalTech Systems Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2021/11/19
Time of announcement
19:27:56
Subject
Approval of cancellation of restricted employee
shares and treasury shares by the competent authority.
Date of events
2021/11/19
To which item it meets
paragraph 36
Statement
1.Date of the competent authority��s approval of capital reduction:2021/11/18
2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:2021/11/18
3.Effect on the financial statements (including any discrepancy between the
amount of paid-in capital and the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect
on net worth per share):
(1)The cancellation of restricted employee shares 3,365 shares and
treasury shares 11,892 shares, at par value of NTD10, and the reduction
of capital NTD1,518,920.
(2)Before capital reduction:
the amount of paid-in capital was NTD2,166,615,420;
the no.of shares outstanding was 216,661,542 shares;
net worth per share was NTD56.21
(3)After capital reduction:
the amount of paid-in capital was NTD2,165,096,500;
the no.of shares outstanding shares was 216,509,650 shares;
net worth per share was NTD56.25
PS. The above net worth per share was based on the latest (2021Q3)
financial reports reviewed by CPA.
4.Plan for expected share replacement operations:N/A
5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital reduction and new issue:
N/A
6.Estimated no.of listed common shares as a percentage of issued common
shares after capital reduction and new issue (No.of common shares after
capital reduction/No.of issued common shares):N/A
7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the aforesaid estimated
no.of listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the
percentage does not reach 25% after capital reduction:N/A
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The company received the approval of change of capital registration from
the competent authority on 2021/11/19.
