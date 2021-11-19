FocalTech : Approval of cancellation of restricted employee shares and treasury shares by the competent authority.

Statement

1.Date of the competent authority��s approval of capital reduction:2021/11/18 2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:2021/11/18 3.Effect on the financial statements (including any discrepancy between the amount of paid-in capital and the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect on net worth per share): (1)The cancellation of restricted employee shares 3,365 shares and treasury shares 11,892 shares, at par value of NTD10, and the reduction of capital NTD1,518,920. (2)Before capital reduction: the amount of paid-in capital was NTD2,166,615,420; the no.of shares outstanding was 216,661,542 shares; net worth per share was NTD56.21 (3)After capital reduction: the amount of paid-in capital was NTD2,165,096,500; the no.of shares outstanding shares was 216,509,650 shares; net worth per share was NTD56.25 PS. The above net worth per share was based on the latest (2021Q3) financial reports reviewed by CPA. 4.Plan for expected share replacement operations:N/A 5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital reduction and new issue: N/A 6.Estimated no.of listed common shares as a percentage of issued common shares after capital reduction and new issue (No.of common shares after capital reduction/No.of issued common shares):N/A 7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the percentage does not reach 25% after capital reduction:N/A 8.Any other matters that need to be specified: The company received the approval of change of capital registration from the competent authority on 2021/11/19.