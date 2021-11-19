Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. FocalTech Systems Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3545   TW0003545000

FOCALTECH SYSTEMS CO., LTD.

(3545)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FocalTech : Revision：Approval of cancellation of restricted employee shares and treasury shares by the competent authority.

11/19/2021 | 06:54am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: FocalTech Systems Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2021/11/19 Time of announcement 19:37:44
Subject 
 Revision�GApproval of cancellation of restricted employee
shares and treasury shares by the competent authority.
Date of events 2021/11/19 To which item it meets paragraph 36
Statement 
1.Date of the competent authority��s approval of capital reduction:2021/11/18
2.Date of completion of capitalization change registration:2021/11/18
3.Effect on the financial statements (including any discrepancy between the
amount of paid-in capital and the no.of shares outstanding, and the effect
on net worth per share):
 (1)The cancellation of restricted employee shares 140,000 shares and
    treasury shares 11,892 shares, at par value of NTD10, and the reduction
    of capital NTD1,518,920.
 (2)Before capital reduction:
    the amount of paid-in capital was NTD2,166,615,420;
    the no.of shares outstanding was 216,661,542 shares;
    net worth per share was NTD56.21
 (3)After capital reduction:
    the amount of paid-in capital was NTD2,165,096,500;
    the no.of shares outstanding shares was 216,509,650 shares;
    net worth per share was NTD56.25
 PS. The above net worth per share was based on the latest (2021Q3)
 financial reports reviewed by CPA.
4.Plan for expected share replacement operations:N/A
5.Estimated no.of listed common shares after capital reduction and new issue:
 N/A
6.Estimated no.of listed common shares as a percentage of issued common
shares after capital reduction and new issue (No.of common shares after
capital reduction/No.of issued common shares):N/A
7.Countermeasures for poor circulation of equity if the aforesaid estimated
no.of listed common shares does not reach 60 million shares and the
percentage does not reach 25% after capital reduction:N/A
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 The company received the approval of change of capital registration from
 the competent authority on 2021/11/19.

Disclaimer

FocalTech Systems Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 11:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FOCALTECH SYSTEMS CO., LTD.
06:54aFOCALTECH : Revision：Approval of cancellation of restricted employee shares and tre..
PU
06:54aFOCALTECH : Approval of cancellation of restricted employee shares and treasury shares by ..
PU
11/12FocalTech Systems Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
11/03Announce the change of acting spokesperson
PU
10/28Announce the change of accounting officer, corporate governance officer
PU
10/28The BOD approved the cancellation of restricted shares to employees
PU
10/28Announcement pursuant to Article 25 sec.1 para. 2 of Regulations Governing Loaning of F..
PU
10/28The BOD approved the cancellation of treasury shares
PU
10/28The BOD approved the 2021 Q3 financial reports
PU
09/01Focaltech Systems Co., Ltd. Announces Discharge of James Liao as Director
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 22 441 M 807 M 807 M
Net income 2021 6 443 M 232 M 232 M
Net cash 2021 8 004 M 288 M 288 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,83x
Yield 2021 14,0%
Capitalization 37 564 M 1 348 M 1 350 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart FOCALTECH SYSTEMS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
FocalTech Systems Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOCALTECH SYSTEMS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 173,50 TWD
Average target price 161,50 TWD
Spread / Average Target -6,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cheng Ta Hu Chairman, CEO & General Manager
Chun Chieh Liao Director, Spokesman & Head-Finance & Accounting
Neng Mou Tu Independent Director
Chan Chuan Lin Independent Director
Lin Shan Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOCALTECH SYSTEMS CO., LTD.85.56%1 348
MEDIATEK INC.45.25%61 970
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.6.69%26 926
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.29.95%24 622
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.57.55%20 034
SILERGY CORP.120.12%17 876