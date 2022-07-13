FocalTech : To announce the adjustment of cash dividend distribution ratio

Statement

1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or shareholders meeting:2022/07/13 2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution: Cash distribution NT$3,400,000,000 or NT$15.71 per share. 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change: Cash distribution NT$3,400,000,000 or NT$15.83629739 per share. 4.Reason for the change: The number of outstanding common shares adjusted by the exercise of employee stock options, the treasury stocks, and RSA. The chairman is authorized by the annual shareholders' meeting on 2022/6/9 to adjust the cash dividend distribution ratio accordingly. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.