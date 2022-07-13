FocalTech : To announce the adjustment of cash dividend distribution ratio
07/13/2022 | 06:14am EDT
Provided by: FocalTech Systems Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/13
Time of announcement
17:52:47
Subject
To announce the adjustment of cash dividend
distribution ratio
Date of events
2022/07/13
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
shareholders meeting:2022/07/13
2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution: Cash
distribution NT$3,400,000,000 or NT$15.71 per share.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change:
Cash distribution NT$3,400,000,000 or NT$15.83629739 per share.
4.Reason for the change: The number of outstanding common shares
adjusted by the exercise of employee stock options, the treasury
stocks, and RSA. The chairman is authorized by the annual
shareholders' meeting on 2022/6/9 to adjust the cash dividend
distribution ratio accordingly.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.
