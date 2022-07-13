Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. FocalTech Systems Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3545   TW0003545000

FOCALTECH SYSTEMS CO., LTD.

(3545)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-11
86.60 TWD   -3.78%
06:14aFOCALTECH : To announce the adjustment of cash dividend distribution ratio
PU
07/04FOCALTECH : Announcement of Ex-dividend Record Date
PU
06/21FOCALTECH : Announce the ratification of accounting officer by the board of directors
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FocalTech : To announce the adjustment of cash dividend distribution ratio

07/13/2022 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: FocalTech Systems Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/13 Time of announcement 17:52:47
Subject 
 To announce the adjustment of cash dividend
distribution ratio
Date of events 2022/07/13 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
  shareholders meeting:2022/07/13
2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution: Cash
 distribution NT$3,400,000,000 or NT$15.71 per share.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change:
 Cash distribution NT$3,400,000,000 or NT$15.83629739 per share.
4.Reason for the change: The number of outstanding common shares
 adjusted by the exercise of employee stock options, the treasury
 stocks, and RSA. The chairman is authorized by the annual
 shareholders' meeting on 2022/6/9 to adjust the cash dividend
 distribution ratio accordingly.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.

Disclaimer

FocalTech Systems Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 10:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FOCALTECH SYSTEMS CO., LTD.
06:14aFOCALTECH : To announce the adjustment of cash dividend distribution ratio
PU
07/04FOCALTECH : Announcement of Ex-dividend Record Date
PU
06/21FOCALTECH : Announce the ratification of accounting officer by the board of directors
PU
06/17FOCALTECH : Invited to attend "Taiwan Virtual Conference 2022" held by UBS
PU
06/09FOCALTECH : By-election of a Director at 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
06/09FOCALTECH : To Announce the Major Resolutions of FocalTech 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeti..
PU
06/06FOCALTECH : Announce the change of accounting officer
PU
06/06FocalTech Systems Co., Ltd. Appoints Peichun Chen as Accounting Officer
CI
05/20FOCALTECH : Approval of cancellation of restricted employee shares by the competent author..
PU
05/09FocalTech Systems Co., Ltd. Announces Change of Accounting Officer
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 16 367 M 548 M 548 M
Net income 2022 2 472 M 82,8 M 82,8 M
Net cash 2022 9 162 M 307 M 307 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,58x
Yield 2022 8,59%
Capitalization 18 501 M 620 M 620 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,9%
Chart FOCALTECH SYSTEMS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
FocalTech Systems Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOCALTECH SYSTEMS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 86,60 TWD
Average target price 105,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cheng Ta Hu Chairman, CEO & General Manager
Chun Chieh Liao Director, Spokesman & Head-Finance & Accounting
Neng Mou Tu Independent Director
Chan Chuan Lin Independent Director
Lin Shan Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOCALTECH SYSTEMS CO., LTD.-49.50%620
MEDIATEK INC.-48.40%32 720
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.80%18 112
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-37.79%15 531
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-32.95%9 779
SILERGY CORP.97.81%7 908