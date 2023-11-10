Investors
FocalTech Systems (3545 TT) October 2023 Consolidated Revenue Report
2023/11/09

FocalTech Systems (3545 TT) October 2023 Consolidated Revenue Report

Date: 2023/11/09

FocalTech Systems Co., Ltd. today (09) announced its consolidated revenue for October 2023.

Revenue for October 2023 was NT$1,228 million, decreased 3% month-over-month and increased 8% year-over-year.

FocalTech Monthly Consolidated Sales Report for October 2023

(Unit: NT$ K)

*Note 1: The consolidated entities include FocalTech and its controllable subsidiaries.
*Note 2: The financial figures are un-audited.

About FocalTech

FocalTech Group is founded in 2006 and leading in human and machine interface technologies, providing solutions for sensing and display. FocalTech has strong capabilities in α-TFT, LTPS, and OLED display driver design, capacitive 2D/ 3D touch controller/algorithm, ITO sensing pattern, capacitive/optical fingerprint/physiological measurement algorithm. FocalTech offers TFT LCD / OLED driver IC, touch controller IC, force touch controller IC, integrated driver controller (IDC/TDDI), capacitive and optical fingerprint IC.

For more information, please visit http://www.focaltech-electronics.com

back to previous page

Attachments

Disclaimer

FocalTech Systems Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2023 22:36:05 UTC.