FocalTech Systems (3545 TT) October 2023 Consolidated Revenue Report

Date: 2023/11/09

FocalTech Systems Co., Ltd. today (09) announced its consolidated revenue for October 2023.

Revenue for October 2023 was NT$1,228 million, decreased 3% month-over-month and increased 8% year-over-year.

FocalTech Monthly Consolidated Sales Report for October 2023

(Unit: NT$ K)

*Note 1: The consolidated entities include FocalTech and its controllable subsidiaries.

*Note 2: The financial figures are un-audited.

About FocalTech

FocalTech Group is founded in 2006 and leading in human and machine interface technologies, providing solutions for sensing and display. FocalTech has strong capabilities in α-TFT, LTPS, and OLED display driver design, capacitive 2D/ 3D touch controller/algorithm, ITO sensing pattern, capacitive/optical fingerprint/physiological measurement algorithm. FocalTech offers TFT LCD / OLED driver IC, touch controller IC, force touch controller IC, integrated driver controller (IDC/TDDI), capacitive and optical fingerprint IC.

For more information, please visit http://www.focaltech-electronics.com