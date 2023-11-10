FocalTech : 3545 TT) October 2023 Consolidated Revenue Report
2023/11/09
FocalTech Systems Co., Ltd. today (09) announced its consolidated revenue for October 2023.
Revenue for October 2023 was NT$1,228 million, decreased 3% month-over-month and increased 8% year-over-year.
FocalTech Monthly Consolidated Sales Report for October 2023
(Unit: NT$ K)
*Note 1: The consolidated entities include FocalTech and its controllable subsidiaries.
*Note 2: The financial figures are un-audited.
About FocalTech
FocalTech Group is founded in 2006 and leading in human and machine interface technologies, providing solutions for sensing and display. FocalTech has strong capabilities in α-TFT, LTPS, and OLED display driver design, capacitive 2D/ 3D touch controller/algorithm, ITO sensing pattern, capacitive/optical fingerprint/physiological measurement algorithm. FocalTech offers TFT LCD / OLED driver IC, touch controller IC, force touch controller IC, integrated driver controller (IDC/TDDI), capacitive and optical fingerprint IC.
For more information, please visit http://www.focaltech-electronics.com
FocalTech Systems Co Ltd is a Taiwan-based company mainly engaged in the research, development, design, manufacture and sale of human-machine interface application chip products. The main products include touch and display integrated single chips, capacitive touch chips, thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panel driver chips, active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) panel driver chips, fingerprint recognition chips, automotive and industrial control chips. The products are used in smart phones, tablet computers, wearable devices, digital cameras, automotive products and other fields. The Company is also engaged in the design, manufacture and consulting of software and hardware products. The Company operates in mainland China and Taiwan markets.