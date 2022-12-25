2,624,340 Equity Shares of Foce India Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-DEC-2022. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 369 days starting from 21-DEC-2021 to 25-DEC-2022.



Details:

An aggregate of 20% of the post-issue shareholding of the company held by the promoter namely, Manoj Sitaram Agarwal, will be locked-in for a period of three years from the date of allotment in the issue.



The entire remaining pre-issue equity share capital of the company will be locked-in for a period of one year from the date of allotment in the issue.