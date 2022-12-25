Advanced search
    FOCE   INE0I7D01019

FOCE INDIA LIMITED

(FOCE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-22 am EST
695.00 INR   +0.01%
12/01Foce India Limited agreed to acquire remaining 0.66% stake in Foce Realty Solutions Private Limited.
CI
11/14Foce India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
05/28Foce India Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
2,624,340 Equity Shares of Foce India Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-DEC-2022.

12/25/2022 EST
2,624,340 Equity Shares of Foce India Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 25-DEC-2022. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 369 days starting from 21-DEC-2021 to 25-DEC-2022.

Details:
An aggregate of 20% of the post-issue shareholding of the company held by the promoter namely, Manoj Sitaram Agarwal, will be locked-in for a period of three years from the date of allotment in the issue.

The entire remaining pre-issue equity share capital of the company will be locked-in for a period of one year from the date of allotment in the issue.


Financials
Sales 2022 1 871 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
Net income 2022 92,7 M 1,12 M 1,12 M
Net Debt 2022 13,0 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,43x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 401 M 41,0 M 41,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Manoj Sitaram Agarwal Managing Director & Director
Umar Abdul Aziz Seliya Chief Financial Officer
Lalit Kumar Tapadia Independent Non-Executive Director
Rekha Agarwal Independent Non-Executive Director
Abhilasha Chaudhary Independent Non-Executive Director
