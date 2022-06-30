Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. FOCI Fiber Optic Communications, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3363   TW0003363008

FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(3363)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
Summary

FOCI Fiber Optic Communications : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends ,on behalf of major subsidiary SHANGHAI FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS,INC.

06/30/2022 | 04:32am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FOCI Fiber Optic Communications, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/30 Time of announcement 16:18:54
Subject 
 Announcement of the resolution by the board of
directors to distribute dividends ,on behalf of major
subsidiary SHANGHAI FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS,INC.
Date of events 2022/06/30 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/30
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Total amount of cash dividend is CNY 13,017,932.16
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

FOCI Fiber Optic Communications Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 08:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 988 M 66,9 M 66,9 M
Net income 2021 202 M 6,78 M 6,78 M
Net cash 2021 468 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 4,79%
Capitalization 2 115 M 71,1 M 71,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,2%
Chart FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
FOCI Fiber Optic Communications, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ting Ta Hu General Manager
Peng Hui Wang Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Li-Chiu Chang Chairman
Chun Ying Kung Chief Operating Officer
Mei Hui Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-28.29%71
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-32.33%178 310
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-30.81%51 514
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-22.62%35 173
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-33.73%29 365
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-17.45%29 320