FOCI Fiber Optic Communications : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends ,on behalf of major subsidiary SHANGHAI FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS,INC.
06/30/2022 | 04:32am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: FOCI Fiber Optic Communications, Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/30
Time of announcement
16:18:54
Subject
Announcement of the resolution by the board of
directors to distribute dividends ,on behalf of major
subsidiary SHANGHAI FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS,INC.
Date of events
2022/06/30
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/30
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Total amount of cash dividend is CNY 13,017,932.16
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
FOCI Fiber Optic Communications Inc. published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 08:31:07 UTC.