FOCI Fiber Optic Communications : Announcement on behalf of the major subsidiary SHANGHAI FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS,INC. to cooperate with the local government's Covid-19 prevention measures

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/28 2.Company name:SHANGHAI FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS,INC. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence: SHANGHAI FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS,INC. will comply with the local government's epidemic prevention measures to closed-loop production from 2022/04/01(03：00 AM) to 2022/04/05(03：00 AM). 6.Countermeasures: (1) Contact with customers and suppliers to reschedule the delivery (2) Follow the local government's preventive measures and pay close attention on the spread of Covid-19. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.