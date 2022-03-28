FOCI Fiber Optic Communications : Announcement on behalf of the major subsidiary SHANGHAI FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS,INC. to cooperate with the local government's Covid-19 prevention measures
03/28/2022 | 12:21am EDT
Provided by: FOCI Fiber Optic Communications, Inc.
2022/03/28
12:09:42
Announcement on behalf of the major subsidiary
SHANGHAI FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS,INC. to cooperate
with the local government's Covid-19 prevention measures
2022/03/28
paragraph 53
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/28
2.Company name:SHANGHAI FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS,INC.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
SHANGHAI FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS,INC. will comply
with the local government's epidemic prevention measures
to closed-loop production from 2022/04/01(03：00 AM)
to 2022/04/05(03：00 AM).
6.Countermeasures:
(1) Contact with customers and suppliers to reschedule the delivery
(2) Follow the local government's preventive measures and pay close
attention on the spread of Covid-19.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
