    3363   TW0003363008

FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(3363)
  Report
FOCI Fiber Optic Communications : Announcement on behalf of the major subsidiary SHANGHAI FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS,INC. to cooperate with the local government's Covid-19 prevention measures

03/28/2022 | 12:21am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FOCI Fiber Optic Communications, Inc.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/28 Time of announcement 12:09:42
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of the major subsidiary
SHANGHAI FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS,INC. to cooperate
with the local government's Covid-19 prevention measures
Date of events 2022/03/28 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/28
2.Company name:SHANGHAI FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS,INC.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
SHANGHAI FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS,INC. will comply
with the local government's epidemic prevention measures
to closed-loop production from 2022/04/01(03：00 AM)
to 2022/04/05(03：00 AM).
6.Countermeasures:
(1) Contact with customers and suppliers to reschedule the delivery
(2) Follow the local government's preventive measures and pay close
attention on the spread of Covid-19.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

FOCI Fiber Optic Communications Inc. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 04:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
