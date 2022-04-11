Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  FOCI Fiber Optic Communications, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    3363   TW0003363008

FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

(3363)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  04-07
29.30 TWD   +1.21%
03/31FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS : Announcement on behalf of the major subsidiary Zhongshan FOCI Fiber Optic Communications, Inc. to change of the director and supervisor
PU
03/28FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS : Announcement on behalf of the major subsidiary SHANGHAI FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS,INC. to cooperate with the local government's Covid-19 prevention measures
PU
03/21FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS : Announcement of the resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends ,on behalf of major subsidiary SHANGHAI FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS,INC.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FOCI Fiber Optic Communications : Announcement on behalf of the major subsidiary SHANGHAI FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS,INC.suspended operation to meet with local government's epidemic policy

04/11/2022 | 06:42am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: FOCI Fiber Optic Communications, Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/11 Time of announcement 18:25:51
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of the major subsidiary
SHANGHAI FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS,INC.suspended
operation to meet with local government's epidemic policy
Date of events 2022/04/11 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/11
2.Company name:SHANGHAI FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS,INC.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
SHANGHAI FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS,INC. will comply
with the local government's epidemic lock down policy
postponed by local government.
It will recover till government notify.
6.Countermeasures:
Contact with customers and suppliers to reschedule the delivery
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Follow the local government's preventive measures and
the following impact of operation depends on the
government's relief status.

Disclaimer

FOCI Fiber Optic Communications Inc. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 10:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
