FOCI Fiber Optic Communications : Announcement on behalf of the major subsidiary SHANGHAI FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS,INC.suspended operation to meet with local government's epidemic policy

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/11 2.Company name:SHANGHAI FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS,INC. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):subsidiaries 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence: SHANGHAI FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS,INC. will comply with the local government's epidemic lock down policy postponed by local government. It will recover till government notify. 6.Countermeasures: Contact with customers and suppliers to reschedule the delivery 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: Follow the local government's preventive measures and the following impact of operation depends on the government's relief status.