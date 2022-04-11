FOCI Fiber Optic Communications : Announcement on behalf of the major subsidiary SHANGHAI FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS,INC.suspended operation to meet with local government's epidemic policy
04/11/2022 | 06:42am EDT
Provided by: FOCI Fiber Optic Communications, Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/11
Time of announcement
18:25:51
Subject
Announcement on behalf of the major subsidiary
SHANGHAI FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS,INC.suspended
operation to meet with local government's epidemic policy
Date of events
2022/04/11
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/11
2.Company name:SHANGHAI FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS,INC.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):subsidiaries
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:
SHANGHAI FOCI FIBER OPTIC COMMUNICATIONS,INC. will comply
with the local government's epidemic lock down policy
postponed by local government.
It will recover till government notify.
6.Countermeasures:
Contact with customers and suppliers to reschedule the delivery
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Follow the local government's preventive measures and
the following impact of operation depends on the
government's relief status.
FOCI Fiber Optic Communications Inc. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 10:40:03 UTC.