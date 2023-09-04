MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIRMAN & CEO

The 2022-2023 financial year was a historic one for FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT thanks to the excellent- quality games published over the course of the year. Indeed, we are very proud that the company took the fourth top spot in the 2023 Metacritic ranking of video game publishers, with an average rating of 80/100. That shows our commitment to offering players unique, high-quality experiences, and it is the result of our teams' excellent work.

The games released during the financial year also confirm the company's strategic AA and indie positioning, and were well received. Four games had a particularly strong performance: A Plague Tale: Requiem, Evil West, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (illustrating the success of the Dotemu

acquisition), and Atomic Heart. Two other games also proved the company's ability to engage communities and offer additional content over time: SnowRunner, released in April 2020, and Insurgency: Sandstorm, released in December 2018.

I would like to give a special thanks and congratulations to all of FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT's teams for their collective efforts, their expertise, their passion, and their commitment.

We generated a historic level of revenue in the 2022-23 financial year, with €194.1 million, versus €142.6 million for FY 2021-22. FY 2022-23 revenue grew overall by +36.2% compared to FY 2021-22.

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT Group also invested €65.1 million in the development of new games, compared to €35 million the previous year. As such, we are confident that we will be able to deliver our most ambitious line-up ever, with the goal of releasing 46 games over the next three years, with growing revenue coming from 24 co-owned or wholly owned games. In other words, for that pipeline of games, around 50% of revenue is expected to come from games for which we co-own or wholly own the IP. The 2023-24 financial year will be marked by the launch of Atlas Fallen, developed by our subsidiary studio Deck13, and Banishers: Ghost of New Eden, developed by Don't Nod and of which we co-own the IP.

In terms of strategy, we continue to move up the value chain via our two key business lines: development and publishing.

The Group now owns seven studios - including Dovetail, acquired in April 2023, which we warmly welcome into our federation of talent - and four publishing labels. We are also delighted to be joining forces, for the first time in our history, with three industry veterans - Olivier Blin, François Alaux, and Thomas Painçon - to create Carpool Studio. At the Group level, as at April 2023, we now have over 590 talented employees, of which around 65% belong to development teams, which positions us as a developer- publisher capable of offering original creations and excellent-quality games.

The video game industry, in spite of being the youngest in the creative entertainment sector, is now bigger than the music, film, and SVOD industries combined. It brings together over 3 billion players and fans worldwide. We are positioned in the PC and console gaming market, which generated $92 billion in 2022. Our gaming platforms receive some of the highest levels of engagement in PC gaming, particularly Steam, where 30 million players are logged on at any given moment. Meanwhile, the total number of installed consoles (Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S/X, and PlayStation 5) is expected to grow by 24% this year to 213 million units. As such, we are confident that our positioning in the AA and indie PC and console gaming market - which we estimate is worth $26 billion - confirms that our expertise is in the right place at the right time to make us the leading player in our market.

Fabrice Larue, Chairman and CEO of FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT