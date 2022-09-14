Focus Entertainment : Annual Financial Report 2021/2022 & CSR Report

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO

After the 2020/21 year, during which the video gaming industry benefited greatly from the lockdown measures implemented worldwide, FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT recorded turnover of €142.6M for FY 2021/22, including a contribution of €5.6M by Dotemu. SnowRunner, Insurgency: Sandstorm and A Plague Tale: Innocence made major contributions to the period's business thanks to the release of additional content and supplementary revenue from one-off deals, thereby confirming the Group's capacity to generate long-term revenue on flagship franchises. The year also benefited from the success enjoyed by Necromunda: Hired Gun developed by Streum On Studio, a member of the Group since April 2021, and by Aliens: Fireteam Elite, both of which were launched during the year.

In 2021/22, we also confirmed our desire to create our own franchises and bring together talents. Our strategy is to move up the value chain, evolving our business model from publisher/distributor to developer/publisher, increasing the portion of Intellectual Property (IP) held in our game portfolio. The long-term aim is to reach 50% of turnover generated by two games, whose IP is held by the Group.

To this end, this year should constitute a turning point:

the Group carried out no fewer than 4 external growth operations during the year. After the 2020/21 Deck13 Interactive acquisition, the group acquired Stream On Studio (April 2021) and Dotemu (September 2021), followed by Douze Dixièmes (October 2021) and welcomed a fifth studio with the purchase of Leikir Studio (February 2022).

The Group has secured the most ambitious game line-up in its history with 31 new games that are to be launched by March 2025. Throughout the period during which these games are to be marketed, 30% of turnover should come from games for which the Group holds the IP directly (15%) or jointly (15%).

In a parallel fashion, to give us the means to achieve our ambitions, the Group has continued to boost its financing, with the successful €70.4M capital increase by Private Placement in May 2021 and by signing a new loan for a total amount of €140M in July 2021.

At the same time, we are continuing to implement all the tools necessary to gather and gain the loyalty of our talented staff, like the capital increase reserved for Group employees carried out this year. Value creation also goes hand-in-hand with changes to our governance, establishing a Board of Directors and separating the duties of the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the CEO. Frank Sagnier has thus been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors and I myself have been appointed as CEO. In compliance with the Middlenext Code, three independent directors have been appointed to the Board of Directors: Frank Sagnier, Virginie Calmels and Irit Hillel.

These structural changes were concluded with a new name for our Group, now called FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT. It aims to offer players across the world unique experiences with a publishing line that stands out thanks to its innovative concepts, alternative game plays and original worlds that go beyond the boundaries of video games.

Christophe Nobileau, CEO of FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT