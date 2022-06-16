Focus Entertainment : Annual Results and Lineup Overview
FY 2021/2022 Annual Results and Lineup Overview
FY 2021/2022
AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS
Audit reports not yet issued
FY 2021/22 - P&L and EBITDA
(in millions of euros)
FY 2021 2022
FY 2020 2021
Variation
31/03/2022
31/03/2021
%
Revenue
142,6
100%
171,0
100%
-17%
Gross margin
42,2
30%
51,1
30%
-17%
Production costs
(7,7)
-5%
(7,4)
-4%
3%
Sales and marketing expenses
(13,1)
-9%
(10,3)
-6%
27%
General and administration expenses
(8,4)
-6%
(8,6)
-5%
-3%
Other operating income (expenses)
0,1
0%
0,1
0%
EBITA
1
13,2
9%
24,8
15%
-47%
Amortization of goodwill
(4,0)
EBIT
9,1
6%
24,8
15%
-63%
Financial income (expenses)
(1,7)
(1,7)
Exceptional income (expenses)
(1,3)
(3,0)
Income tax
(3,0)
(6,8)
Consolidated net income
3,1
2%
13,3
8%
-77%
Minority interests
(0,1)
-
Group net income
3,0
2%
13,3
8%
-78%
EBIT
9,1
24,8
-63%
D&A and provisions
(33,0)
(25,7)
30%
EBITDA
42,1
30%
50,5
30%
-16%
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Revenue at €142,6m, including a €5,6m contribution from Dotemu*
Very high comparable basis with the worldwide lockdown in 2020/21 that drove the back catalogue sales up (+60% YoY)
Contrasted successes of games launched during the year
Evil West and Hardspace Ship Breaker release delayed to 2022/23
Gross margin rate resilience at 30% : the overall product mix improvement offsets the accelerated amortization on 2 games
Production costs show a limited increase thanks to higher capitalization of our development teams costs which partially offset the higher costs generated by more launches this year
Marketing costs increase reflects a more games launched this year
Financial result is related to the debt financing plan secured in July 2021; FX impact is unsignificant in 2021/22
EBITDA margin is maintained 30% of revenue
1 EBITA: Adjusted EBIT, ie. EBIT before amortization and depreciation of goodwill * DOTEMU is consolidated since September 30 th,2021
FY 2021/22 - Balance Sheet
(in millions of euros)
31/03/2022
31/03/2021
ASSETS
Intangible assets
81.1
67.7
Goodwill
68.7
6.2
Property, plant & equipment
0.8
0.7
Financial assets
1.2
1.4
Total Non-Current Assets
151.9
76.0
Inventory and works in progress
0.9
1.5
Trade receivables
13.4
15.4
Other receivables, accruals and deferrals
22.4
6.7
Investment securities
0.6
-
Cash and cash equivalents
62.0
19.5
Total Current Assets
99.2
43.1
Total Assets
251.0
119.2
EQUITY & LIABILITIES
Capital
7.8
6.4
Share premium
90.2
22.4
Reserves
32.7
26.5
Profit(loss) for the year
3.0
13.3
Total Equity (attributable to the group)
133.7
68.5
Minority Equity
1.6
-
Provisions
0.9
1.7
Borrowings and financial debt
66.1
12.5
Trade payables
19.0
23.4
Other payables, accruals and deferrals
29.7
13.0
Total Liabilities
251.0
119.2
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Intangible Assets related to Games
represent €79.4m compared
to €67,3m a year before, +18% YoY
The group acquired 4 studios in 2021/22 representing a €66.5m
Goodwill
that is amortized over 10y.
Streum On Studio 60% acquired in April 2021
Dotemu 77,5% acquired in Sept 21
Douze Dixièmes 50,01% acquired in Oct 21
Leikir Studio 60% acquired in Feb 22
Total Equity more than doubled at 133,7m€ following the May 2021 capital increase
The financial debt is at €66,1m following the financing plan secured in July 2021
Net Treasury stands at €(14m), including a payable related to earn outs), versus €7m as of March 31,2021
Sales 2022
137 M
142 M
142 M
Net income 2022
8,05 M
8,37 M
8,37 M
Net cash 2022
17,2 M
17,8 M
17,8 M
P/E ratio 2022
27,9x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
248 M
258 M
258 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,69x
EV / Sales 2023
1,39x
Nbr of Employees
301
Free-Float
59,4%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.