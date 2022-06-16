Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Focus Entertainment
  News
  Summary
    ALFOC   FR0012419307

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT

(ALFOC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-06-16 am EDT
38.70 EUR   +0.52%
FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT : Annual Results and Lineup Overview
PU
06/14FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT : Cold Iron Studios announces Pathogen Story Expansion
PU
05/18GAME DEVELOPER -OPERATION : Glasshouse, Insurgency: Sandstorm's latest free update, is now available on pc and consoles
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Focus Entertainment : Annual Results and Lineup Overview

06/16/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
FY 2021/2022 Annual Results and Lineup Overview

Paris, June 16th, 2022

DISCLAIMER -

This presentation ("Presentation") has been produced by FOCUS

ENTERTAINMENT (the "Company") for the sole purpose of being used at

investor presentations.

By receiving this Presentation, and/or attending this meeting, you

acknowledge yourself to be acquainted with the restrictions detailed at

the end of this presentation.

2

FY 2021/2022

AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS

Audit reports not yet issued

3

FY 2021/22 - P&L and EBITDA

(in millions of euros)

FY 2021 2022

FY 2020 2021

Variation

31/03/2022

31/03/2021

%

Revenue

142,6

100%

171,0

100%

-17%

Gross margin

42,2

30%

51,1

30%

-17%

Production costs

(7,7)

-5%

(7,4)

-4%

3%

Sales and marketing expenses

(13,1)

-9%

(10,3)

-6%

27%

General and administration expenses

(8,4)

-6%

(8,6)

-5%

-3%

Other operating income (expenses)

0,1

0%

0,1

0%

EBITA1

13,2

9%

24,8

15%

-47%

Amortization of goodwill

(4,0)

EBIT

9,1

6%

24,8

15%

-63%

Financial income (expenses)

(1,7)

(1,7)

Exceptional income (expenses)

(1,3)

(3,0)

Income tax

(3,0)

(6,8)

Consolidated net income

3,1

2%

13,3

8%

-77%

Minority interests

(0,1)

-

Group net income

3,0

2%

13,3

8%

-78%

EBIT

9,1

24,8

-63%

D&A and provisions

(33,0)

(25,7)

30%

EBITDA

42,1

30%

50,5

30%

-16%

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Revenue at €142,6m, including a €5,6m contribution from Dotemu*

  • Very high comparable basis with the worldwide lockdown in 2020/21 that drove the back catalogue sales up (+60% YoY)
  • Contrasted successes of games launched during the year
  • Evil West and Hardspace Ship Breaker release delayed to 2022/23

Gross margin rate resilience at 30% : the overall product mix improvement offsets the accelerated amortization on 2 games

Production costs show a limited increase thanks to higher capitalization of our development teams costs which partially offset the higher costs generated by more launches this year

Marketing costs increase reflects a more games launched this year

Financial result is related to the debt financing plan secured in July 2021; FX impact is unsignificant in 2021/22

EBITDA margin is maintained 30% of revenue

1 EBITA: Adjusted EBIT, ie. EBIT before amortization and depreciation of goodwill * DOTEMU is consolidated since September 30th,2021

4

FY 2021/22 - Balance Sheet

(in millions of euros)

31/03/2022

31/03/2021

ASSETS

Intangible assets

81.1

67.7

Goodwill

68.7

6.2

Property, plant & equipment

0.8

0.7

Financial assets

1.2

1.4

Total Non-Current Assets

151.9

76.0

Inventory and works in progress

0.9

1.5

Trade receivables

13.4

15.4

Other receivables, accruals and deferrals

22.4

6.7

Investment securities

0.6

-

Cash and cash equivalents

62.0

19.5

Total Current Assets

99.2

43.1

Total Assets

251.0

119.2

EQUITY & LIABILITIES

Capital

7.8

6.4

Share premium

90.2

22.4

Reserves

32.7

26.5

Profit(loss) for the year

3.0

13.3

Total Equity (attributable to the group)

133.7

68.5

Minority Equity

1.6

-

Provisions

0.9

1.7

Borrowings and financial debt

66.1

12.5

Trade payables

19.0

23.4

Other payables, accruals and deferrals

29.7

13.0

Total Liabilities

251.0

119.2

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Intangible Assets related to Games represent €79.4m compared

to €67,3m a year before, +18% YoY

The group acquired 4 studios in 2021/22 representing a €66.5m

Goodwill

that is amortized over 10y.

  • Streum On Studio 60% acquired in April 2021
  • Dotemu 77,5% acquired in Sept 21
  • Douze Dixièmes 50,01% acquired in Oct 21
  • Leikir Studio 60% acquired in Feb 22

Total Equity more than doubled at 133,7m€ following the May 2021 capital increase

The financial debt is at €66,1m following the financing plan secured in July 2021

Net Treasury stands at €(14m), including a payable related to earn outs), versus €7m as of March 31,2021

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 16:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
