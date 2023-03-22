Advanced search
    ALFOC   FR0012419307

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT

(ALFOC)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:51:59 2023-03-22 am EDT
49.15 EUR   +2.40%
Focus Entertainment : Inside Information / Information on annual revenues
PU
03/21Focus Entertainment : expects a FY revenue slightly above market expectations
PU
03/16Focus Entertainment : Void Crew, a coop space adventure, set for 2023
PU
Focus Entertainment : Inside Information / Information on annual revenues

03/22/2023 | 06:33am EDT
Paris, March 22, 2023, 8.30am

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT

expects to achieve full year revenue between €190million to €195million for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, slightly above market expectations.

PARIS, France - March 22, 2023 - FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT expects to achieve full year revenue between €190million and €195million for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, slightly above market expectations.

The Group sales traded strongly in H2 2022/23, benefitting from the performance of the titles released during the period: A Plague Tale: Requiem, Chained Echoes, Evil West, Pharaoh: A New Era, Hotel Renovator and lastly Atomic Heart. Focus Entertainment is the publisher of the latter for all territories apart from CIS* and Asia.

The Group will report its full year revenue on April 20, 2023, and its full year results on June 15, 2023.

*CIS: Commonwealth of Independent States and includes Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine

About Focus Entertainment

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, Evil West and A Plague Tale, the Group generated revenues of €142,6 million in 2021/22. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates 95% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focusent.com

For more information follow us on:

Contacts

Investor Relations

Press Relations

Laure d'Hauteville

Clémence Bigeon

Tél : + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00

Tél : + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00

Mail : IR@focusent.com

Mail : Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 10:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 137 M 147 M 147 M
Net income 2022 8,05 M 8,67 M 8,67 M
Net cash 2022 17,2 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 311 M 335 M 335 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 379
Free-Float 49,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 48,00 €
Average target price 61,60 €
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean Brennan Chief Executive Officer
Laure dHauteville Group Chief Financial Officer
Fabrice Larue Chairman
Cyril Labordrie Technical Director
John Bert Managing Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT5.26%335
MICROSOFT CORPORATION14.16%2 026 427
SYNOPSYS INC.17.25%57 203
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.29.41%56 518
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.96%53 131
SEA LIMITED53.49%43 203
