rights and without specifying the beneficiaries

giving the right to a debt security, with cancellation of preferential subscription

offer, of shares and/or securities giving immediate or future access to capital or

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on the issue, by public

the incorporation of profits, reserves or additional share premiums into

immediate or future access to capital or giving the right to a debt security, or (ii)

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on (i) the issue, with

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to purchase the Company's own shares in

Christophe Nobileau, and specified in the Auditors' Special Report

Code, of the related-party agreements entered into with (i) Sean Brennan and (ii)

Approval, pursuant to Articles L.225-38 and L.225-40 of the French Commercial

Allocation of profit for the year and allocation to the legal reserve

Approval of expenses and charges specified by Article

Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023

Approval of the corporate financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 and discharge of the directors and executive officers

The annual General Meeting adopted all the resolutions submitted to it, namely:

held yesterday its annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which was chaired by Fabrice Larue, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Shareholders present, represented or casting postal votes held 5,317,953 of the 5,823,806 shares entitled to vote, leading to a quorum of 91.31%.

The Company would like to thank all shareholders who attended this annual General Meeting.

Setting of the overall cap for authorised share and security issues giving access to

Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to grant stock options on

Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to award free shares in the

Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital

buyback offer followed by the cancellation of shares

by a maximum nominal amount of €1,169,086.80 by means of a public share

Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital

increase for cash with the cancellation of preferential subscription rights to the

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on a share capital

French Commercial Code, in the event of application of one of the delegations of

shares issued in accordance with the provisions of Article L.225-135-1 of the

Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to increase the number of

security, with cancellation of preferential subscription rights for the benefit of

and/or securities giving immediate or future access to capital or the right to a debt

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on the issue of shares

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on the issue of shares and/or securities giving immediate or future access to capital or the right to a debt security, by means of an offer as set out in Article

The detailed results of the votes by resolution can be consulted on the Company's website at

the following address:https://investor.focus-entmt.com/fr/meetings

About Focus Entertainment

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. As a publisher of strong brands such as A Plague Tale, Atomic Heart, Evil West, The Surge, and SnowRunner, its vocation is to support leading French and international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates 95% of its sales internationally. The Group generated revenues of €194.1 million in 2022/23. For additional information, visit www.focusent.com

