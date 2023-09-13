Paris, September 13th, 2023, 7:15pm
FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT: Results of the Combined General Meeting
of September 12, 2023
PARIS, FRANCE - Septembre 13rd, 2023 - FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT [FR0012419307 - ALFOC]
held yesterday its annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which was chaired by Fabrice Larue, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Shareholders present, represented or casting postal votes held 5,317,953 of the 5,823,806 shares entitled to vote, leading to a quorum of 91.31%.
The annual General Meeting adopted all the resolutions submitted to it, namely:
- Approval of the corporate financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 and discharge of the directors and executive officers
- Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023
- Approval of expenses and charges specified by Article 39-4 of the French General Tax Code
Allocation of profit for the year and allocation to the legal reserve
- Ratification of the co-option of Fabrice Larue as director
Approval, pursuant to Articles L.225-38 and L.225-40 of the French Commercial
Code, of the related-party agreements entered into with (i) Sean Brennan and (ii)
Christophe Nobileau, and specified in the Auditors' Special Report
Authorisation for the Board of Directors to purchase the Company's own shares in
accordance with Article L. 22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on (i) the issue, with
preferential subscription rights applicable, of shares and/or securities giving
immediate or future access to capital or giving the right to a debt security, or (ii)
the incorporation of profits, reserves or additional share premiums into
Company's capital
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on the issue, by public
offer, of shares and/or securities giving immediate or future access to capital or
giving the right to a debt security, with cancellation of preferential subscription
rights and without specifying the beneficiaries
- Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on the issue of shares and/or securities giving immediate or future access to capital or the right to a debt security, by means of an offer as set out in Article L.411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code, subject to a limit of 20% of the share capital per year, with cancellation of preferential subscription rights and without specifying the beneficiaries
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on the issue of shares
and/or securities giving immediate or future access to capital or the right to a debt
security, with cancellation of preferential subscription rights for the benefit of
categories of beneficiaries
Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to increase the number of
shares issued in accordance with the provisions of Article L.225-135-1 of the
French Commercial Code, in the event of application of one of the delegations of
authority referred to in the preceding resolutions
Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on a share capital
increase for cash with the cancellation of preferential subscription rights to the
benefit of employee members of a company savings plan
Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital
by a maximum nominal amount of €1,169,086.80 by means of a public share
buyback offer followed by the cancellation of shares
Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital
by cancelling treasury shares
Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to award free shares in the
Company
Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to grant stock options on
Company shares
Setting of the overall cap for authorised share and security issues giving access to
capital and debt securities
Powers for formalities
The Company would like to thank all shareholders who attended this annual General Meeting.
The detailed results of the votes by resolution can be consulted on the Company's website at
the following address:https://investor.focus-entmt.com/fr/meetings
About Focus Entertainment
FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. As a publisher of strong brands such as A Plague Tale, Atomic Heart, Evil West, The Surge, and SnowRunner, its vocation is to support leading French and international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates 95% of its sales internationally. The Group generated revenues of €194.1 million in 2022/23. For additional information, visit www.focusent.com
