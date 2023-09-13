Paris, September 13th, 2023, 7:15pm

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT: Results of the Combined General Meeting

of September 12, 2023

PARIS, FRANCE - Septembre 13rd, 2023 - FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT [FR0012419307 - ALFOC]

held yesterday its annual General Meeting of Shareholders, which was chaired by Fabrice Larue, Chairman of the Board of Directors. Shareholders present, represented or casting postal votes held 5,317,953 of the 5,823,806 shares entitled to vote, leading to a quorum of 91.31%.

The annual General Meeting adopted all the resolutions submitted to it, namely:

  1. Approval of the corporate financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023 and discharge of the directors and executive officers
  1. Approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2023
  1. Approval of expenses and charges specified by Article 39-4 of the French General Tax Code

IV.

Allocation of profit for the year and allocation to the legal reserve

  1. Ratification of the co-option of Fabrice Larue as director

VI.

Approval, pursuant to Articles L.225-38 and L.225-40 of the French Commercial

Code, of the related-party agreements entered into with (i) Sean Brennan and (ii)

Christophe Nobileau, and specified in the Auditors' Special Report

VII.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to purchase the Company's own shares in

accordance with Article L. 22-10-62 of the French Commercial Code

VIII.

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on (i) the issue, with

preferential subscription rights applicable, of shares and/or securities giving

immediate or future access to capital or giving the right to a debt security, or (ii)

the incorporation of profits, reserves or additional share premiums into

Company's capital

IX.

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on the issue, by public

offer, of shares and/or securities giving immediate or future access to capital or

giving the right to a debt security, with cancellation of preferential subscription

rights and without specifying the beneficiaries

  1. Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on the issue of shares and/or securities giving immediate or future access to capital or the right to a debt security, by means of an offer as set out in Article L.411-2 1° of the French Monetary and Financial Code, subject to a limit of 20% of the share capital per year, with cancellation of preferential subscription rights and without specifying the beneficiaries

XI.

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on the issue of shares

and/or securities giving immediate or future access to capital or the right to a debt

security, with cancellation of preferential subscription rights for the benefit of

categories of beneficiaries

XII.

Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to increase the number of

shares issued in accordance with the provisions of Article L.225-135-1 of the

French Commercial Code, in the event of application of one of the delegations of

authority referred to in the preceding resolutions

XIII.

Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to decide on a share capital

increase for cash with the cancellation of preferential subscription rights to the

benefit of employee members of a company savings plan

XIV.

Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital

by a maximum nominal amount of €1,169,086.80 by means of a public share

buyback offer followed by the cancellation of shares

XV.

Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to reduce the share capital

by cancelling treasury shares

XVI.

Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to award free shares in the

Company

XVII.

Authorisation to be granted to the Board of Directors to grant stock options on

Company shares

XVIII.

Setting of the overall cap for authorised share and security issues giving access to

capital and debt securities

XIX.

Powers for formalities

***

The Company would like to thank all shareholders who attended this annual General Meeting.

The detailed results of the votes by resolution can be consulted on the Company's website at

the following address:https://investor.focus-entmt.com/fr/meetings

About Focus Entertainment

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. As a publisher of strong brands such as A Plague Tale, Atomic Heart, Evil West, The Surge, and SnowRunner, its vocation is to support leading French and international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates 95% of its sales internationally. The Group generated revenues of €194.1 million in 2022/23. For additional information, visit www.focusent.com

For more information follow us on social media:  

Twitter-LinkedIn-Instagram-YouTube-Facebook

Contacts

Investor Relations

Press Office

Laure d'Hauteville

Clémence Bigeon

Tél : + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00

Tél : + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00

E-mail :IR@focusent.com

Mail :Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 13 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2023 17:30:03 UTC.