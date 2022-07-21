Focus Entertainment : Revenue Q1 2022/23

Paris, July 21st, 2022, 5:45pm
PARIS, FRANCE - July 21st, 2022 - FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT (FR0012419307 - ALFOC) announces its
unaudited revenues for its first quarter of 2022/23.
Q1 2022/23 revenues of €38.2 million supported by the successful launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja
Turtles: Shredder's revenge
Sales for the 1st quarter of 2022/23
|
In million euros
|
T1 2022/23
|
T1 2021/22
|
Variation
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
Catalogue
|
18,3
|
17,1
|
+7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Back-catalogue
|
|
24,1
|
-17%
|
19,9
|
|
|
|
|
Group Revenue
|
|
41,2
|
-7%
|
38,2
|
|
|
|
|
Of which Dotemu
|
|
-
|
-
|
15,6
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
22,6
|
41.2
|
-45%
|
|
at constant scope
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues for the first quarter 2022/23 reached €38.2 million, driven by the successful launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge last June 16th by Dotemu, and, to a lesser extent, by the full PC release of Hardspace: Shipbreaker on May 24th, after 24 months of early access.
In addition, the robust performance of Insurgency: Sandstorm; A Plague Tale: Innocence; Curse of the Dead Gods or Greedfall, supported by the release of additional content and by complementary "one-offdeals" revenues, demonstrates the Group's ability to generate long-termrevenues from strongly anchored franchises and titles over the long-term.
97% of the Group's sales were made through digital partners, and international sales represented 96%.
Only one week after the release on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Dotemu and the Tribute Games studio, partnering together with Nickelodeon, have announced the sale of more than 1 million copies of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. The game is also available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and the retail version will be released end of July.
This fiscal year start is aligned with internal plans of Focus Entertainment, which is thus confident in the execution of its 2022/23 roadmap. Focus Entertainment reiterates its strategic ambition: move up the value chain, shifting to a developer/publisher business model.
Financial Calendar
Upcoming publications are as follows:
|
|
Publication
|
Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022/23 - Ordinary General Meeting
|
Thursday September 22, 2022
|
|
|
2022/23 - Q2 Sales
|
Thursday October 20, 2022
|
|
|
2022/23 - Half-Year Results
|
Thursday December 15, 2022
|
|
|
2022/23 - Q3 Sales
|
Thursday January 19, 2023
|
|
|
2022/23 - Q4 Sales and FY Sales
|
Thursday April 20, 2023
|
About Focus Entertainment
FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. Its vocation is to support leading French and international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €142.6 million in 2021/22. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates 95% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focusent.com
