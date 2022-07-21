Log in
    ALFOC   FR0012419307

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT

(ALFOC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:25 2022-07-21 am EDT
44.00 EUR   -1.12%
12:14pFOCUS ENTERTAINMENT : Revenue Q1 2022/23
PU
06/16FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT : Annual Results and Lineup Overview
PU
06/16Focus Entertainment Société anonyme Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Focus Entertainment : Revenue Q1 2022/23

07/21/2022 | 12:14pm EDT
Paris, July 21st, 2022, 5:45pm

Focus Entertainment announces Q1 2022/23 revenues of €38.2 million

Successful launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's revenge. Fiscal year start aligned with internal plans; Focus Entertainment is confident in the execution of its 2022/23 roadmap

PARIS, FRANCE - July 21st, 2022 - FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT (FR0012419307 - ALFOC) announces its

unaudited revenues for its first quarter of 2022/23.

Q1 2022/23 revenues of €38.2 million supported by the successful launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja

Turtles: Shredder's revenge

Sales for the 1st quarter of 2022/23

In million euros

T1 2022/23

T1 2021/22

Variation

Unaudited

Catalogue

18,3

17,1

+7%

Back-catalogue

24,1

-17%

19,9

Group Revenue

41,2

-7%

38,2

Of which Dotemu

-

-

15,6

Revenue

22,6

41.2

-45%

at constant scope

Revenues for the first quarter 2022/23 reached €38.2 million, driven by the successful launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge last June 16th by Dotemu, and, to a lesser extent, by the full PC release of Hardspace: Shipbreaker on May 24th, after 24 months of early access.

In addition, the robust performance of Insurgency: Sandstorm; A Plague Tale: Innocence; Curse of the Dead Gods or Greedfall, supported by the release of additional content and by complementary "one-offdeals" revenues, demonstrates the Group's ability to generate long-termrevenues from strongly anchored franchises and titles over the long-term.

97% of the Group's sales were made through digital partners, and international sales represented 96%.

Only one week after the release on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Dotemu and the Tribute Games studio, partnering together with Nickelodeon, have announced the sale of more than 1 million copies of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. The game is also available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and the retail version will be released end of July.

This fiscal year start is aligned with internal plans of Focus Entertainment, which is thus confident in the execution of its 2022/23 roadmap. Focus Entertainment reiterates its strategic ambition: move up the value chain, shifting to a developer/publisher business model.

Financial Calendar

Upcoming publications are as follows:

Publication

Date

2022/23 - Ordinary General Meeting

Thursday September 22, 2022

2022/23 - Q2 Sales

Thursday October 20, 2022

2022/23 - Half-Year Results

Thursday December 15, 2022

2022/23 - Q3 Sales

Thursday January 19, 2023

2022/23 - Q4 Sales and FY Sales

Thursday April 20, 2023

About Focus Entertainment

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT is one of Europe's leading video game publishers and developers. Its vocation is to support leading French and international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €142.6 million in 2021/22. FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT generates 95% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focusent.com

For more information follow us on:

Twitter- LinkedIn- Instagram- YouTube- Facebook

Contacts

Relations Investisseurs

Relations Presse

Laure d'Hauteville

Clémence Bigeon

Tél : + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00

Tél : + 33 (0) 1 55 26 85 00

E-mail : IR@focusent.com

Mail : Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 16:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 137 M
Net income 2022 8,05 M
Net cash 2022 17,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 287 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
EV / Sales 2023 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 301
Free-Float 58,9%
