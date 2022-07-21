Focus Entertainment : Revenue Q1 2022/23

Paris, July 21st, 2022, 5:45pm

Focus Entertainment announces Q1 2022/23 revenues of €38.2 million

Successful launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's revenge. Fiscal year start aligned with internal plans; Focus Entertainment is confident in the execution of its 2022/23 roadmap

PARIS, FRANCE - July 21st, 2022 - FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT (FR0012419307 - ALFOC) announces its

unaudited revenues for its first quarter of 2022/23.

Q1 2022/23 revenues of €38.2 million supported by the successful launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja

Turtles: Shredder's revenge

Sales for the 1st quarter of 2022/23

In million euros T1 2022/23 T1 2021/22 Variation Unaudited Catalogue 18,3 17,1 +7% Back-catalogue 24,1 -17% 19,9 Group Revenue 41,2 -7% 38,2 Of which Dotemu - - 15,6 Revenue 22,6 41.2 -45% at constant scope

Revenues for the first quarter 2022/23 reached €38.2 million, driven by the successful launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge last June 16th by Dotemu, and, to a lesser extent, by the full PC release of Hardspace: Shipbreaker on May 24th, after 24 months of early access.

In addition, the robust performance of Insurgency: Sandstorm; A Plague Tale: Innocence; Curse of the Dead Gods or Greedfall, supported by the release of additional content and by complementary "one-offdeals" revenues, demonstrates the Group's ability to generate long-termrevenues from strongly anchored franchises and titles over the long-term.

97% of the Group's sales were made through digital partners, and international sales represented 96%.

Only one week after the release on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Dotemu and the Tribute Games studio, partnering together with Nickelodeon, have announced the sale of more than 1 million copies of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. The game is also available on Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, and the retail version will be released end of July.

This fiscal year start is aligned with internal plans of Focus Entertainment, which is thus confident in the execution of its 2022/23 roadmap. Focus Entertainment reiterates its strategic ambition: move up the value chain, shifting to a developer/publisher business model.