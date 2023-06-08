Focus Entertainment : Space Marine 2 Reveals Full Co-Op Campaign

8 June 2023 / Space Marine 2

Today, Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive, in partnership with Games Workshop, are thrilled to showcase the co-op mode for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, the explosive third-person action game that brings another level of spectacle and bombast to Games Workshop's franchise. The teams debuted a new trailer showcasing spectacular action gameplay and breathtaking cinematic footage at this year's Summer Game Fest Live Showcase. Focus and Saber can also confirm highly-anticipated sequel will launch this winter on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Physical versions are open for pre-orders, alongside a prestigious Collector's Edition.

A bombastic action-packed campaign to experience solo or in co-op

As showcased in the Co-Op Campaign Reveal Trailer, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 features a gripping narrative that follows fan-favorite Lieutenant Titus-powerfully portrayed by actor Clive Standen. Embody the superhuman skill and brutality of the Emperor's greatest warriors by unleashing deadly abilities and an arsenal of devastating weaponry, and obliterate the relentless Tyranid hordes, solo or cooperatively with friends or AI in the 3-player co-op mode.

Heed the call of battle when Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 launches this Winter on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

*Collector's Edition Available While Supplies Last. Pre-orders registered from now on will be subject to availability and are not guaranteed to be delivered Day One.