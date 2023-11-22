Focus Entertainment: release of 'Space Marine 2' postponed

Focus Entertainment announced on Thursday that it has decided to postpone the release of its much-anticipated game 'Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2' by almost a year.



Initially scheduled for release by the end of 2023, the game is now expected to be released in the second half of 2024, 'to give the necessary time to fine-tune it and guarantee the best possible experience', explains the group in a press release.



Focus - which says it wants to offer a game 'of the highest quality' - plans to reveal the official launch date at the beginning of December.



At this stage, the stock has already accumulated more than one million wish lists.



While analysts generally welcome the company's promising line-up, with the release of 'Banishers: Ghost of New Eden' expected in February 2024, investors know that this change in schedule will necessarily have an impact on its financial results.



As a result, Focus Entertainment shares fell by more than 7% late Wednesday morning on the Paris Bourse.



