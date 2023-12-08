Focus: 'Space Marine 2' to be released in September 2024

At the Game Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, Focus Entertainment announced that 'Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2' will be available on September 9, 2024, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S.



Developed by Saber Interactive, known for the cooperative blockbuster 'World War Z', and published by Focus, the game was originally scheduled for release by the end of 2023, but the group wished to 'give it the time needed to fine-tune and guarantee the best possible experience'.



In addition, Focus and Don't Nod have released a new trailer for 'Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden', which will be available on February 13 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, with pre-orders now open on all platforms.



