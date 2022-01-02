Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Focus Financial Partners Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FOCS   US34417P1003

FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.

(FOCS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Focus Financial Partners : Avery & Greig Has Joined Focus Partner Firm NKSFB, Enhancing NKSFB's Tax and Business Management Expertise

01/02/2022 | 12:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Avery & Greig Has Joined Focus Partner Firm NKSFB, Enhancing NKSFB's Tax and Business Management Expertise December 31, 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 31, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Avery & Greig LLP ("Avery & Greig"), a boutique multifamily office, tax and business management firm located in Santa Monica, CA, has joined Focus partner firm NKSFB, LLC ("NKSFB"), a premier multifamily office and business manager headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Led by Howard Avery and Bob Greig, Avery & Greig provides comprehensive tax planning and business management services to high net worth individuals and entertainers. Avery & Greig will leverage NKSFB's scale and infrastructure to expand its client services. Through Avery & Greig, NKSFB will gain additional talent and enhanced tax capabilities, further expanding its scope and scale in the multifamily office and business manager space.

"We are very impressed with the business Howard and Bob have built over the years. The personalized service that they and their team provide their clients will pair well with NKSFB's holistic service model," said Mickey Segal, Managing Partner of NKSFB. "We are excited to have Avery & Greig's talented professionals join us, and we look forward to working together."

"We are very pleased that the Avery & Greig team has joined NKSFB. The addition of their tax expertise will bolster NKSFB's already strong and differentiated service offering," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "We are pleased that NKSFB continues to utilize our M&A capabilities to further expand its preeminent reputation within the multifamily office space."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About NKSFB, LLC

NKSFB, LLC is a premier multifamily office and business management firm headquartered in Los Angeles. NKSFB has one of the largest multifamily office and business management practices in the country, representing many of the world's top entertainers, musicians, producers, athletes, executives, high net worth individuals and entrepreneurs. For more information about NKSFB, please visit www.NKSFB.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contacts

Tina Madon
Senior Vice President
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Focus Financial Partners
P: +1-646-813-2909
tmadon@focuspartners.com

Charlie Arestia
Vice President
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Focus Financial Partners
P: +1-646-560-3999
carestia@focuspartners.com

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/680345/Avery-Greig-Has-Joined-Focus-Partner-Firm-NKSFB-Enhancing-NKSFBs-Tax-and-Business-Management-Expertise

Disclaimer

Focus Financial Partners Inc. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2022 17:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.
12:59pFOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Provident Financial Management and London & Co., both Multi-Fam..
PU
12:59pFOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Avery & Greig Has Joined Focus Partner Firm NKSFB, Enhancing NK..
PU
2021FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stat..
AQ
2021FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option
PU
2021Financial Stocks Hold Slimmed Down Gains Ahead of Thursday's Close
MT
2021Financial Stocks Holding Gains Thursday Afternoon
MT
2021Financial Stocks Advance Premarket Thursday
MT
2021Focus Financial Partners Prices Stock Offering at $57/Share
MT
2021FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Prices Offering of Class A Common Stock
PU
2021Focus Financial Partners Launches Common Stock Offering
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 758 M - -
Net income 2021 8,95 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 988 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 332x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 897 M 3 897 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,35x
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 72,3%
Chart FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.
Duration : Period :
Focus Financial Partners Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 59,72 $
Average target price 76,50 $
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ruediger Adolf Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Shanahan Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Rajini Sundar Kodialam Chief Operating Officer & Director
James Dawson Carey Independent Director
Fayez S. Muhtadie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.37.29%3 897
BLACKROCK, INC.26.89%139 089
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.45.17%94 811
UBS GROUP AG31.68%62 062
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)36.85%47 964
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.29.89%45 070