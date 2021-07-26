Focus Financial Partners : Travis Pitt Joins Focus Partner Firm Escala Partners, Expanding Escala's Investment Advisory Team and Increasing its Presence in the Melbourne and Syndey Wealth Markets

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ('Focus'), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Travis Pitt ('Pitt') has joined Melbourne-based Focus partner firm Escala Partners Pty Ltd ('Escala').

Travis Pitt has over twenty years of industry experience as a tenured financial adviser providing customized investment and wealth management solutions to ultra-high net worth individuals and families. He is a nationally ranked adviser, having been named to the Barron's list of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers in 2021 as well as in prior years. Through this transaction, Escala will further increase its presence in the Melbourne market and add to the depth and breadth of its investment advisory team. By joining Escala, Pitt will gain access to Escala's specialized investment management capabilities and operational infrastructure, continuing his commitment to provide best-in-class services to his clients.

'We are excited to partner with Travis, whom I have known for many years and respect as an outstanding adviser with a commitment to personalized, high-touch client service,' said Pep Perry, CEO and Partner at Escala. 'This transaction elevates our organization with the addition of high caliber leadership and further deepens our presence in the attractive Melbourne and Sydney markets. We welcome Travis and his clients to the Escala family.'

'We are very pleased that Travis has joined the Escala team. Talent acquisition is a central component of the value-added support that we provide to our partner firms, particularly in facilitating the addition of highly experienced advisers who have a long track record of success in serving ultra-high and high net worth clients,' said Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Focus. 'Helping our partners build scale and accelerate their organic growth are essential elements of our value propoposition.'

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational autonomy, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Escala Partners Pty Ltd

Founded in 2013, Escala provides objective advice and investment management solutions to ultra-high net worth individuals, families, foundations and institutional investors. Escala serves its clients through a collaborative, team-based approach focused on the client experience, a relationship built on trust and sustained over time by performance in line with evolving investment objectives. For more information about Escala, please visit https://escalapartners.com.au.

About the List of Australia's Top 100 Financial Advisers

The Top 100 Financial Advisers list is a collaboration between The Australian and Barron's. The formula used to calculate the ranking is rooted in three general categories: client assets managed by the adviser, fees and revenue generated by their business, and the quality of the adviser's business. The asset and revenue numbers are proxies for client satisfaction. The quality of practice category includes a number of factors including an adviser's experience, credentials and client-service resources.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

