Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Focus Financial Partners Inc.    FOCS

FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.

(FOCS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Focus Financial Partners : Investment Counsel To Join Focus Partner Firm LaFleur & Godfrey Transaction Adds Deep Investment Capabilities to LaFleur & Godfrey's Holistic Wealth Management Platform

04/01/2021 | 09:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 1, 2021 /Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ('Focus'), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Investment Counsel, Inc. ('Investment Counsel'), a registered investment adviser in Petoskey, Michigan, will join Focus partner firm LaFleur & Godfrey LLC ('L&G'), based in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Led by Chris Walker, Investment Counsel offers portfolio management services to high net worth individuals, families and institutions. Chris and his team will enhance the investment capabilities available on L&G's holistic wealth management platform and further expand its presence in West Michigan. In turn, the Investment Counsel team will benefit from L&G's resources and robust infrastructure to further enhance their clients' experience.

'We are very excited to join a firm of LaFleur & Godfrey's caliber,' said Chris Walker, President of Investment Counsel. 'This transaction will allow Investment Counsel to leverage L&G's extensive resources and enable us to establish a long-term continuity plan so that Investment Counsel's clients will always be taken care of.'

'We are excited to welcome Chris and his talented team,' said Dan Van Timmeren, Partner and Senior Portfolio Manager at L&G. 'Our firms share a similar client-first service perspective. Investment Counsel's deep investment management expertise will fit well with our core capabilities. This combination will allow us to offer an even stronger set of wealth management services to all our clients.'

'We are delighted that Chris and the Investment Counsel team will be joining L&G,' said Rudy Adolf, CEO and Chairman of Focus. 'This is L&G's second transaction in the last twelve months, and another demonstration of how we help our partner firms to enhance their client service capabilities through our differentiated M&A and sourcing expertise. This transaction also reinforces our expertise in structuring innovative succession planning solutions for founders seeking to transition their businesses.'

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

Tracing its origins back to 1987, L&G is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan and is one of the largest registered investment advisers in West Michigan. L&G offers investment management and financial planning services to high net worth clients, and the firm's investment philosophy is driven by precise portfolio customization for each client. For more information about L&G, please visit https://www.lafleurgodfrey.com/.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact

Tina Madon
Senior Vice President
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Focus Financial Partners
P: +1-646-813-2909
tmadon@focuspartners.com

SOURCE:Focus Financial Partners Inc.



accesswire.com
https://www.accesswire.com/638600/Investment-Counsel-To-Join-Focus-Partner-Firm-LaFleur-Godfrey-Transaction-Adds-Deep-Investment-Capabilities-to-LaFleur-Godfreys-Holistic-Wealth-Management-Platform

Disclaimer

Focus Financial Partners Inc. published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 13:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.
09:08aFOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS  : Investment Counsel To Join Focus Partner Firm LaFleu..
PU
03/22FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS  : Launches Beryllus Capital With Joint Venture Partner..
MT
03/22FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS  : Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leadin..
EQ
03/22EQS-NEWS : Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in ..
DJ
03/16FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS  : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03/11Higher mortgage rates bring cheer to Canadian banks, but rapid rise could end..
RE
03/02FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Fin..
AQ
03/01FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS  : Rollins Financial to Join Focus as a Partner Firm, E..
PU
02/26SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Decline Premarket Friday
MT
02/26SECTOR UPDATE : Financial
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 645 M - -
Net income 2021 83,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 642 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 40,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 260 M 2 260 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 3 600
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.
Duration : Period :
Focus Financial Partners Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 61,90 $
Last Close Price 41,62 $
Spread / Highest target 56,2%
Spread / Average Target 48,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ruediger Adolf Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James Shanahan Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Rajini Sundar Kodialam Chief Operating Officer & Director
James Dawson Carey Independent Director
Fayez S. Muhtadie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.-4.32%2 260
BLACKROCK, INC.3.84%114 362
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.6.23%67 126
UBS GROUP AG17.36%55 150
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)12.77%42 056
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.13.76%39 172
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ