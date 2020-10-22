Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Focus Financial Partners Inc.    FOCS

FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.

(FOCS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Focus Financial Partners : to Release Third Quarter Results on November 5, Announces Change in Presentation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 04:35pm EDT

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2020 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (Nasdaq:FOCS) ('Focus'), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, today announced that it will report its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on the morning of Thursday, November 5, 2020. Focus will simultaneously post a slide presentation with respect to these results under Events in the Investor Relations section of its website www.focusfinancialpartners.com. Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman, and Jim Shanahan, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day to discuss these results and the Company's business outlook.

Additionally, commencing with this earnings report and related Form 10-Q filing, Focus is changing the way it presents its Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share measures. Focus will disaggregate the presentation of both measures to separately show the Tax Adjustments(1) associated with its tax intangible asset amortization. This tax amortization is derived from the tax shield created when Focus makes acquisitions. Focus made this presentation change to adapt to certain SEC guidance on Non-GAAP financial measures. This is a presentation change only and does not impact actual results. The new presentation will be as follows:

Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments $_____

Tax Adjustments(1) $_____

Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments Per Share $_____

Tax Adjustments(1) Per Share $_____

Focus believes that it is important to consider both Adjusted Net Income Excluding Tax Adjustments and Tax Adjustments when evaluating the Company's financial performance.

Additional information on the presentation change will be included in the 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release Supplement that will be issued on November 5, 2020 concurrently with the Focus' other third quarter earnings materials.

(1) As in prior reports and filings, Tax Adjustments represent the tax benefits of intangible assets, including goodwill, associated with deductions allowed for tax amortization of intangible assets in the respective periods. Such amounts were generated from acquisitions completed where the Company received a step-up in basis for tax purposes. Acquired intangible assets may be amortized for tax purposes, generally over a 15-year period. Due to the Company's acquisitive nature, tax deductions allowed on acquired intangible assets provide additional significant supplemental economic benefit. The tax benefit from amortization is identified to show the full economic benefit of deductions for acquired intangible assets with the step-up in tax basis.

Conference Call Information

The call can be accessed by dialing +1-877-407-0989 (callers inside the U.S.) or +1-201-389-0921 (callers outside the U.S.). A live audio webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of Focus' website, as noted above, and available for replay shortly after the call ends.

Registration for the call will begin 20 minutes prior to the start of the call, using the following link.

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

Investor and Media Contact

Tina Madon
Senior Vice President
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Focus Financial Partners
P: +1-646-813-2909
tmadon@focuspartners.com

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners



accesswire.com
https://www.accesswire.com/611807/Focus-Financial-Partners-to-Release-Third-Quarter-Results-on-November-5-Announces-Change-in-Presentation-of-Adjusted-Net-Income-and-Adjusted-Net-Income-Per-Share

Disclaimer

Focus Financial Partners Inc. published this content on 22 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 20:34:05 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.
04:35pFOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS : to Release Third Quarter Results on November 5, Annou..
PU
09/25FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Greg S. Morganroth, MD Joins Focus Financial Partners..
PU
09/25FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regul..
AQ
09/01FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS : GreenCourse Financial Advisors and Baldwin & Associat..
PU
08/28As pandemic relief winds down, Canadian banks brace for a new reality
RE
08/06FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
08/06FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
PU
08/06FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, R..
AQ
07/30FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Stellar Capital Management To Join Focus Partner Firm..
PU
07/24FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS : Partner Firm LaFleur & Godfrey Announces Transaction ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 325 M - -
Net income 2020 52,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 269 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 45,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 876 M 1 876 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,37x
EV / Sales 2021 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 42,8%
Chart FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.
Duration : Period :
Focus Financial Partners Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 46,00 $
Last Close Price 39,00 $
Spread / Highest target 51,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ruediger Adolf Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Rajini Sundar Kodialam Chief Operating Officer & Director
James Shanahan CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
James Dawson Carey Independent Director
Fayez S. Muhtadie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.32.34%1 876
BLACKROCK, INC.28.32%96 834
UBS GROUP AG-9.04%44 124
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.19.80%33 131
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-26.66%32 707
STATE STREET CORPORATION-19.09%22 579
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group