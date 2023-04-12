Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Focus Financial Partners Inc.
  News
  Summary
    FOCS   US34417P1003

FOCUS FINANCIAL PARTNERS INC.

(FOCS)
  Report
04:00:00 2023-04-12 pm EDT
52.00 USD   +0.25%
RM LAW Announces Investigation of Focus Financial Partners Inc.

04/12/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
BERWYN, Pa., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Focus Financial Partners Inc. ("Focus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FOCS) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you own shares of Focus and would like to learn more about this class action or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here. You may also email Mr. Maniskas at rm@maniskas.com

On February 27, 2023, Focus announced that it had entered a deal with Clayton Dubilier & Rice. Under the terms of this agreement, shareholders will receive $53.00 per share in an all-cash offer.

The investigation concerns whether the Focus board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Focus shares of common stock. Nationally recognized, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given one Wall Street analyst had a $55.00 price target on the stock. Additionally, Focus was once valued at over $67 a share in late 2020 and has had steadily increasing revenue YOY since 2019.

Current Focus stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of the Company's common stock are encouraged to contact RM LAW, P.C.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com or click here. For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here

CONTACT:

RM LAW, P.C.


Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire


1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300


Berwyn, PA 19312


484-324-6800


844-291-9299


rm@maniskas.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-investigation-of-focus-financial-partners-inc-301795806.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.


© PRNewswire 2023
