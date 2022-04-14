Focus Graphite : Announces Share Consolidation

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Focus Graphite Inc. ("Focus" or the "Company ) (TSX.V:FMS) announced today that at the upcoming annual and special shareholder meeting of May 19, 2022, the shareholders will be asked to consider, and if deemed appropriate, pass a special resolution approving an amendment to the Company's articles to consolidate the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidation common shares outstanding (the "Consolidation").

There are currently 551,663,902 common shares issued and outstanding. post-Consolidation there will be approximately 55,166,390 common shares issued and outstanding.

No fractional common shares of the Company will be issued if, as a result of the Consolidation, a registered shareholder would otherwise be entitled to a fractional share. Instead, the Company will round any fractional shares resulting from the Consolidation in the following manner: a registered shareholders holding 0.50 or more fractional shares will be rounded up to the nearest whole share, and a registered shareholder holding less than 0.50 of a fractional share will be rounded down to the nearest whole share.

The Consolidation will affect all Shareholders uniformly and will not affect any Shareholders' percentage interest in the Company, except to the extent that the Consolidation would otherwise result in a Shareholder owning a fractional share. In addition, the Consolidation will not affect any Shareholder's proportionate voting rights, subject to the treatment of fractional shares described above.

The Consolidation is subject to shareholder and TSXV approval and the effective date of the Consolidation will be announced once all approvals have been received. No name change will be made in conjunction with the Consolidation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this release.

