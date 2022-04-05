Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Focus Graphite Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMS   CA34416E1060

FOCUS GRAPHITE INC.

(FMS)
News 
Summary

Focus Graphite : Consent of Qualified Person

04/05/2022 | 11:29am EDT
// DRA Global Limited.

555 René-Lévesque Blvd West / 6th floor / Montréal / Quebec / Canada / H2Z 1B1

T +1 514 288-5211 / E info@draglobal.com / https://www.draglobal.com/

CONSENT OF QUALIFIED PERSON

Re:NI 43-101 Technical Report - Mineral Resource Estimate - Lac Tétépisca Graphite Project, Québec issued on April 04, 2022, with an effective date of February 17, 2022, prepared for Focus Graphite Inc. ("Focus" or the "Company")

I, Jordan Zampini, P. Eng., do hereby consent to the public filing of the Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report - Mineral Resource Estimate - Lac Tétépisca Graphite Project, Québec" issued on April 4, 2022 (the "Technical Report") prepared for Focus Graphite Inc. ("Focus" or "the Company").

I also consent to the inclusion of, any extracts from, or a summary of, the Technical Report in the press release of the Company dated February 17, 2022 (the "Release") and to the filing of the Release with the relevant authorities.

I certify that I have read the Release and that (i) it fairly and accurately represents the information in the Technical Report that supports the disclosure in the Release and (ii) I do not have any reason to believe that there are any misrepresentations in the information contained in the Release that were derived from the Technical Report, or that are within my knowledge as a result of the services which I performed in connection with the Technical Report.

Dated this 04th day of April 2022

"Original Signed and Sealed on file"

Jordan Zampini, P. Eng.

Senior Process Engineer

DRA Global Inc.

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Focus Graphite Inc. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 15:27:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
