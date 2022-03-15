Focus Graphite : Notice of Annual Meeting

|
March 11, 2022
1500 Robert-Bourassa Blvd., 7th Floor
Montreal QC, H3A 3S8
www.computershare.com
To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities
Subject: FOCUS GRAPHITE INC
Dear Sir/Madam:
We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:
Meeting Type :
|
Annual and Special Meeting
Record Date for Notice of Meeting :
|
April 06, 2022
|
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :
|
April 06, 2022
|
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :
|
April 06, 2022
|
Meeting Date :
|
May 19, 2022
|
Meeting Location (if available) :
|
Virtual Meeting
|
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:
Yes
|
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:
|
Yes
|
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
|
NAA for Beneficial Holders
|
Yes
|
Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria:
|
Not Applicable
|
NAA for Registered Holders
|
No
|
Voting Security Details:
|
Description
CUSIP Number
ISIN
COMMON SHARES
34416E106
|
CA34416E1060
Sincerely,
Computershare
Agent for FOCUS GRAPHITE INC
