    FMS   CA34416E1060

FOCUS GRAPHITE INC.

(FMS)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03/15 09:55:25 am
0.06 CAD    --.--%
10:32aFOCUS GRAPHITE : Notice of Annual Meeting
PU
03/02FOCUS GRAPHITE : OTCQB Certification
PU
02/24Focus Graphite Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Focus Graphite : Notice of Annual Meeting

03/15/2022 | 10:32am EDT
March 11, 2022

1500 Robert-Bourassa Blvd., 7th Floor

Montreal QC, H3A 3S8

www.computershare.com

To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities

Subject: FOCUS GRAPHITE INC

Dear Sir/Madam:

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:

Meeting Type :

Annual and Special Meeting

Record Date for Notice of Meeting :

April 06, 2022

Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :

April 06, 2022

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :

April 06, 2022

Meeting Date :

May 19, 2022

Meeting Location (if available) :

Virtual Meeting

Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:

Yes

Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:

Yes

Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:

NAA for Beneficial Holders

Yes

Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria:

Not Applicable

NAA for Registered Holders

No

Voting Security Details:

Description

CUSIP Number

ISIN

COMMON SHARES

34416E106

CA34416E1060

Sincerely,

Computershare

Agent for FOCUS GRAPHITE INC

Disclaimer

Focus Graphite Inc. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2022 14:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
