Focus Graphite : Technical Report

NI 43-101 Technical Report

Mineral Resource Estimate Lac Tétépisca Graphite Project

Québec

Prepared for:

Focus Graphite Inc.

Project No:

C5192 Effective Date:

February 17, 2022

Report Date:

April 4, 2022

Prepared by:

Claude Bisaillon, P.Eng.

Schadrac Ibrango, P.Geo., Ph.D., MBA Jordan Zampini, P. Eng.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

This Report, following National Instrument 43-101 rules and guidelines, was prepared by DRA Global Limited ("DRA") for Focus Graphite Inc. ("Focus" or the "Company").

The quality of information, conclusions and estimates contained herein is consistent with the level of effort involved in DRA services, based on:

i) Information available at the time of preparation,

ii) Data supplied by outside sources, and

iii) The assumptions, conditions, and qualifications set forth in this Report. This Report can be filed as a Technical Report with Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Except for the purposes legislated under Canadian securities laws, any other uses of this Report by any third party are at that party's sole risk.

This Technical Report contains estimates, projections and conclusions that are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable laws. Forward-looking statements are based upon the responsible Qualified Person's (QP) opinion at the time they are made but, in most cases, involve significant risks and uncertainty. Although each of the responsible QPs has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this Report, there may be other factors that could cause events or results not be as anticipated, estimated or projected. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information in this Report will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information, Accordingly, Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the effective date of this

Technical Report, and none of the QPs assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by applicable laws.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY ...................................................................................................................... 1

1.1 Introduction ........................................................................................................................................ 1

1.2 Property Location, Description, Ownership .......................................................................................... 1

1.3 History ............................................................................................................................................... 2

1.4 Geology and Mineralisation ................................................................................................................ 2

1.5 Exploration ........................................................................................................................................ 3

1.6 Mineral Processing and Testing .......................................................................................................... 5

1.7 Mineral Resource Estimates ............................................................................................................... 7

1.8 Interpretation and Conclusions ......................................................................................................... 10

1.9 Recommendations ........................................................................................................................... 12

1.10 Recommended Future Works ........................................................................................................... 14

2 INTRODUCTION ................................................................................................................................ 15

2.1 Terms of Reference - Scope of Work ............................................................................................... 15

2.2 Sources of Information ..................................................................................................................... 17

2.3 Site Visit .......................................................................................................................................... 17

2.4 Units and Currency .......................................................................................................................... 17

3 RELIANCE ON OTHER EXPERTS ..................................................................................................... 18

4 PROPERTY DESCRIPTION AND LOCATION .................................................................................... 19

4.1 Project Location ............................................................................................................................... 19

4.2 Property Description and Ownership ................................................................................................. 19

4.3 Permitting and Environmental Liabilities ............................................................................................ 26

4.4 Social or Community Impacts ........................................................................................................... 27

5 ACCESSIBILITY, CLIMATE, LOCAL RESOURCES, INFRASTRUCTURE, AND PHYSIOGRAPHY .... 30

5.1 Accessibility ..................................................................................................................................... 30

5.2 Local Resources and Infrastructure .................................................................................................. 30

5.3 Physiography ................................................................................................................................... 30

6 HISTORY ........................................................................................................................................... 32

6.1 Prior and Current Ownership ............................................................................................................ 32

6.2 Summary of Historical Exploration Work ........................................................................................... 32

7 GEOLOGICAL SETTING AND MINERALISATION ............................................................................. 34

7.1 Regional Geology ............................................................................................................................ 34

7.2 Mineralisation ................................................................................................................................... 37

7.3 Typical Rocks at the Lac Tétépisca Project ....................................................................................... 37

8 DEPOSIT TYPES ............................................................................................................................... 45

9 EXPLORATION .................................................................................................................................. 46

9.1 Lac Tétépisca .................................................................................................................................. 46

9.2

Lac Tétépisca Nord .......................................................................................................................... 52

10 DRILLING .......................................................................................................................................... 55

10.1 Drilling Procedures ........................................................................................................................... 55

10.2 Drilling Program ............................................................................................................................... 56

11 SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSIS AND SECURITY ..................................................................... 72

11.1 Core Sampling ................................................................................................................................. 72

11.2 Sampling Preparation Protocol ......................................................................................................... 72

11.3 Sample Handling Quality Control ...................................................................................................... 74

11.4 Sample Dispatch .............................................................................................................................. 75

11.5 Analytical Protocols .......................................................................................................................... 76

11.6 Quality Assurance and Quality Control Program ................................................................................ 78

11.7 Sample Security ............................................................................................................................... 79

11.8 Comments ....................................................................................................................................... 79

12 DATA VERIFICATION ........................................................................................................................ 80

12.1 Data Verification ............................................................................................................................... 80

12.2 DRA Site Visit .................................................................................................................................. 80

12.3 Database Validation ......................................................................................................................... 83

12.4 Assay Protocol Verification ............................................................................................................... 87

12.5 Conclusion ....................................................................................................................................... 90

13 MINERAL PROCESSING AND TESTWORK ...................................................................................... 91

13.1 Introduction ...................................................................................................................................... 91

13.2 2014 Metallurgical Testing at SGS .................................................................................................... 91

13.3 2016-2017 Metallurgical Testing at SGS ........................................................................................... 92

14 MINERAL RESOURCES ESTIMATE ................................................................................................ 110

14.1 Summary ....................................................................................................................................... 110

14.2 Definitions ...................................................................................................................................... 112

14.3 Data Supplied ................................................................................................................................ 113

14.4 Mineral Resource Estimation Procedure ......................................................................................... 113

14.5 Drill Hole Database and Data Verification ........................................................................................ 114

14.6 Interpretations and Geological Modelling Procedures ...................................................................... 116

14.7 Exploratory Data Analysis ............................................................................................................... 118

14.8 Grade Capping .............................................................................................................................. 120

14.9 Compositing ................................................................................................................................... 120

14.10 Variogram Modelling ...................................................................................................................... 123

14.11 Block Model Setup and Coding ....................................................................................................... 125

14.12 Bulk Density ................................................................................................................................... 126

14.13 Mineral Resource Estimation Procedure ......................................................................................... 127

14.14 Mineral Resource Validation Procedure .......................................................................................... 128

14.15 Cut-Off Grade and Open Pit Limiting Parameters ............................................................................ 132

14.16 Mineral Resource Classification ...................................................................................................... 134

14.17

Mineral Resource Statement .......................................................................................................... 137

15 MINERAL RESERVES ESTIMATE ................................................................................................... 138

16 MINING METHOD ............................................................................................................................ 139

17 RECOVERY METHODS ................................................................................................................... 140

18 PROJECT INFRASTRUCTURE ........................................................................................................ 141

19 MARKET STUDIES AND CONTRACTS ........................................................................................... 142

20 ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIES, PERMITTING AND SOCIAL OR COMMUNITY IMPACT .................... 143

21 CAPITAL AND OPERATING COST .................................................................................................. 144

22 ECONOMIC ANALYSIS ................................................................................................................... 145

23 ADJACENT PROPERTIES ............................................................................................................... 146

24 OTHER RELEVANT DATA AND INFORMATION ............................................................................. 148

24.1 2022 - Drilling Program Upcoming Targets ..................................................................................... 148

25 INTERPRETATION AND CONCLUSIONS ........................................................................................ 149

25.1 Geology ......................................................................................................................................... 149

25.2 Resources ..................................................................................................................................... 149

25.3 Process ......................................................................................................................................... 150

26 RECOMMENDATIONS ..................................................................................................................... 151

26.1 Geology ......................................................................................................................................... 151

26.2 Resources ..................................................................................................................................... 151

26.3 Process ......................................................................................................................................... 152

26.4 Future Works ................................................................................................................................. 153

27 REFERENCES ................................................................................................................................. 154

27.1 Geology and Mining ....................................................................................................................... 154

27.2 Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing .................................................................................. 157

27.3 Press Releases .............................................................................................................................. 157

28 ABBREVIATIONS ............................................................................................................................ 159

29 CERTIFICATE OF QUALIFIED PERSON ......................................................................................... 167

