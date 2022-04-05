Focus Graphite : Technical Report

NI 43-101 Technical Report
Mineral Resource Estimate Lac Tétépisca Graphite Project
Québec
Focus Graphite Inc.
Project No:
C5192 Effective Date:
February 17, 2022
Report Date:
April 4, 2022
Prepared by:
Claude Bisaillon, P.Eng.
Schadrac Ibrango, P.Geo., Ph.D., MBA Jordan Zampini, P. Eng.
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This Report, following National Instrument 43-101 rules and guidelines, was prepared by DRA Global Limited ("DRA") for Focus Graphite Inc. ("Focus" or the "Company").
The quality of information, conclusions and estimates contained herein is consistent with the level of effort involved in DRA services, based on:
-
i) Information available at the time of preparation,
-
ii) Data supplied by outside sources, and
-
iii) The assumptions, conditions, and qualifications set forth in this Report. This Report can be filed as a Technical Report with Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Except for the purposes legislated under Canadian securities laws, any other uses of this Report by any third party are at that party's sole risk.
This Technical Report contains estimates, projections and conclusions that are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable laws. Forward-looking statements are based upon the responsible Qualified Person's (QP) opinion at the time they are made but, in most cases, involve significant risks and uncertainty. Although each of the responsible QPs has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this Report, there may be other factors that could cause events or results not be as anticipated, estimated or projected. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information in this Report will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information, Accordingly, Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is made as of the effective date of this
Technical Report, and none of the QPs assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances, unless otherwise required by applicable laws.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
-
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY ...................................................................................................................... 1
-
1.1 Introduction ........................................................................................................................................ 1
-
1.2 Property Location, Description, Ownership .......................................................................................... 1
-
1.3 History ............................................................................................................................................... 2
-
1.4 Geology and Mineralisation ................................................................................................................ 2
-
1.5 Exploration ........................................................................................................................................ 3
-
1.6 Mineral Processing and Testing .......................................................................................................... 5
-
1.7 Mineral Resource Estimates ............................................................................................................... 7
-
1.8 Interpretation and Conclusions ......................................................................................................... 10
-
1.9 Recommendations ........................................................................................................................... 12
-
1.10 Recommended Future Works ........................................................................................................... 14
-
2 INTRODUCTION ................................................................................................................................ 15
-
2.1 Terms of Reference - Scope of Work ............................................................................................... 15
-
2.2 Sources of Information ..................................................................................................................... 17
-
2.3 Site Visit .......................................................................................................................................... 17
-
2.4 Units and Currency .......................................................................................................................... 17
-
3 RELIANCE ON OTHER EXPERTS ..................................................................................................... 18
-
4 PROPERTY DESCRIPTION AND LOCATION .................................................................................... 19
-
4.1 Project Location ............................................................................................................................... 19
-
4.2 Property Description and Ownership ................................................................................................. 19
-
4.3 Permitting and Environmental Liabilities ............................................................................................ 26
-
4.4 Social or Community Impacts ........................................................................................................... 27
-
5 ACCESSIBILITY, CLIMATE, LOCAL RESOURCES, INFRASTRUCTURE, AND PHYSIOGRAPHY .... 30
-
5.1 Accessibility ..................................................................................................................................... 30
-
5.2 Local Resources and Infrastructure .................................................................................................. 30
-
5.3 Physiography ................................................................................................................................... 30
-
6 HISTORY ........................................................................................................................................... 32
-
6.1 Prior and Current Ownership ............................................................................................................ 32
-
6.2 Summary of Historical Exploration Work ........................................................................................... 32
-
7 GEOLOGICAL SETTING AND MINERALISATION ............................................................................. 34
-
7.1 Regional Geology ............................................................................................................................ 34
-
7.2 Mineralisation ................................................................................................................................... 37
-
7.3 Typical Rocks at the Lac Tétépisca Project ....................................................................................... 37
-
8 DEPOSIT TYPES ............................................................................................................................... 45
-
9 EXPLORATION .................................................................................................................................. 46
-
9.1 Lac Tétépisca .................................................................................................................................. 46
9.2
Lac Tétépisca Nord .......................................................................................................................... 52
-
10 DRILLING .......................................................................................................................................... 55
-
10.1 Drilling Procedures ........................................................................................................................... 55
-
10.2 Drilling Program ............................................................................................................................... 56
-
11 SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSIS AND SECURITY ..................................................................... 72
-
11.1 Core Sampling ................................................................................................................................. 72
-
11.2 Sampling Preparation Protocol ......................................................................................................... 72
-
11.3 Sample Handling Quality Control ...................................................................................................... 74
-
11.4 Sample Dispatch .............................................................................................................................. 75
-
11.5 Analytical Protocols .......................................................................................................................... 76
-
11.6 Quality Assurance and Quality Control Program ................................................................................ 78
-
11.7 Sample Security ............................................................................................................................... 79
-
11.8 Comments ....................................................................................................................................... 79
-
12 DATA VERIFICATION ........................................................................................................................ 80
-
12.1 Data Verification ............................................................................................................................... 80
-
12.2 DRA Site Visit .................................................................................................................................. 80
-
12.3 Database Validation ......................................................................................................................... 83
-
12.4 Assay Protocol Verification ............................................................................................................... 87
-
12.5 Conclusion ....................................................................................................................................... 90
-
13 MINERAL PROCESSING AND TESTWORK ...................................................................................... 91
-
13.1 Introduction ...................................................................................................................................... 91
-
13.2 2014 Metallurgical Testing at SGS .................................................................................................... 91
-
13.3 2016-2017 Metallurgical Testing at SGS ........................................................................................... 92
-
14 MINERAL RESOURCES ESTIMATE ................................................................................................ 110
-
14.1 Summary ....................................................................................................................................... 110
-
14.2 Definitions ...................................................................................................................................... 112
-
14.3 Data Supplied ................................................................................................................................ 113
-
14.4 Mineral Resource Estimation Procedure ......................................................................................... 113
-
14.5 Drill Hole Database and Data Verification ........................................................................................ 114
-
14.6 Interpretations and Geological Modelling Procedures ...................................................................... 116
-
14.7 Exploratory Data Analysis ............................................................................................................... 118
-
14.8 Grade Capping .............................................................................................................................. 120
-
14.9 Compositing ................................................................................................................................... 120
-
14.10 Variogram Modelling ...................................................................................................................... 123
-
14.11 Block Model Setup and Coding ....................................................................................................... 125
-
14.12 Bulk Density ................................................................................................................................... 126
-
14.13 Mineral Resource Estimation Procedure ......................................................................................... 127
-
14.14 Mineral Resource Validation Procedure .......................................................................................... 128
-
14.15 Cut-Off Grade and Open Pit Limiting Parameters ............................................................................ 132
-
14.16 Mineral Resource Classification ...................................................................................................... 134
14.17
Mineral Resource Statement .......................................................................................................... 137
-
15 MINERAL RESERVES ESTIMATE ................................................................................................... 138
-
16 MINING METHOD ............................................................................................................................ 139
-
17 RECOVERY METHODS ................................................................................................................... 140
-
18 PROJECT INFRASTRUCTURE ........................................................................................................ 141
-
19 MARKET STUDIES AND CONTRACTS ........................................................................................... 142
-
20 ENVIRONMENTAL STUDIES, PERMITTING AND SOCIAL OR COMMUNITY IMPACT .................... 143
-
21 CAPITAL AND OPERATING COST .................................................................................................. 144
-
22 ECONOMIC ANALYSIS ................................................................................................................... 145
-
23 ADJACENT PROPERTIES ............................................................................................................... 146
-
24 OTHER RELEVANT DATA AND INFORMATION ............................................................................. 148
-
24.1 2022 - Drilling Program Upcoming Targets ..................................................................................... 148
-
25 INTERPRETATION AND CONCLUSIONS ........................................................................................ 149
-
25.1 Geology ......................................................................................................................................... 149
-
25.2 Resources ..................................................................................................................................... 149
-
25.3 Process ......................................................................................................................................... 150
-
26 RECOMMENDATIONS ..................................................................................................................... 151
-
26.1 Geology ......................................................................................................................................... 151
-
26.2 Resources ..................................................................................................................................... 151
-
26.3 Process ......................................................................................................................................... 152
-
26.4 Future Works ................................................................................................................................. 153
-
27 REFERENCES ................................................................................................................................. 154
-
27.1 Geology and Mining ....................................................................................................................... 154
-
27.2 Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing .................................................................................. 157
-
27.3 Press Releases .............................................................................................................................. 157
-
28 ABBREVIATIONS ............................................................................................................................ 159
-
29 CERTIFICATE OF QUALIFIED PERSON ......................................................................................... 167
