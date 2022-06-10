Log in
    FMS   CA34416E1060

FOCUS GRAPHITE INC.

(FMS)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  09:30 2022-06-10 am EDT
0.0400 CAD    0.00%
Focus Graphite: Visit Us at PDAC 2022 Convention in Toronto this June at Booth 2712

06/10/2022 | 03:50pm EDT
Kingston, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2022) - Focus Graphite (TSXV: FMS) invites you to visit them at Booth #2712 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday, June 13, to Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

About Focus Graphite

As the world moves toward a greener economy, with the electrification of vehicles leading the way, the demand for materials critical to green energy storage and consumption is greater than the available supply. Focus Graphite is developing two of the most promising high-purity flake graphite projects in North America, both located in Quebec.

The Lac Tétépisca Project is the second major graphite property to be advanced into development by Focus, in addition to the Lac Knife project. Lac Tétépisca is 100% owned by Focus and is located in the southwest Manicouagan reservoir area, 234 km north-northwest of Baie-Comeau, an industrial city located where the Manicouagan River intersects the north shore of St. Lawrence River in the Côte-Nord administrative region of Québec on the Nitassinan of the Pessamit Innu.

Focus’ flagship Lac Knife Project is a 100% owned, high-grade crystalline flake graphite deposit located in northeastern Québec, about 27 kilometres south of Fermont. A feasibility study prepared by Met-Chem Canada Inc. (now DRA Americas Inc.) in 2014 indicated positive project economics that position the project to become one of the lowest-cost, highest-margin producers of graphite in the world.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 23,000 attendees in person in 2020, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. From 2021 it is also offered as an online event.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Focus Graphite
Kimberly Darlington
514-771-3398
kdarlington@focusgraphite.com

https://focusgraphite.com/


© Newsfilecorp 2022
