Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Focus Graphite Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FMS   CA34416E1060

FOCUS GRAPHITE INC.

(FMS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Focus Graphite : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placements of Flow-Through Shares

04/21/2021 | 10:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KINGSTON, ONTARIO, April 21, 2021 - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (the 'Company' or 'Focus Graphite') announced today that it plans to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 16,666,667 flow-through shares (the 'FT Shares') of the Company at a price of $0.12 per FT Share (the 'Offering Price') for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $2,000,000 (the 'Offering').

The proceeds of the Offering will be used to support the exploration program on Company's Tetepisca Graphite Project located southwest of the Manicouagan reservoir in the Cote-Nord administrative region of north- eastern Quebec.

The Offering is expected to close in tranches, with the first tranche to close as soon as possible subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The FT Shares will be sold on a private placement basis to accredited investors pursuant to the 'accredited investor' exemption or other available and agreed upon exemptions from prospectus requirements. The FT Shares will have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issue.

The Company may pay finder's fees equal to 7% of the gross proceeds from a portion of the financing in cash, and 7% finders warrants equal to the number of FT Shares issued as part of the Offering (the 'Finder Warrants') in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Each Finder Warrant entitles the finder to purchase one (1) non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.12 per common share for a period of 24 months from closing of the Offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc. is an advanced exploration company with an objective of producing flake graphite concentrate at its wholly owned Lac Knife and Lac Tétépisca flake graphite projects located in the Côte-Nord administrative region of Québec. In a second stage, to meet Québec stakeholder interests in developing second transformation industries within the province and to add shareholder value, Focus is evaluating the feasibility of producing value added specialty graphite products including battery-grade spherical graphite.

Focus Graphite is a technology-oriented graphite development company with a vision for building long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Focus also holds a significant equity position in graphene applications developer Grafoid Inc. For more information about Focus Graphite, please visit www.focusgraphite.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements, including without limitation, the closing of the Offerings, statements pertaining to the use of proceeds, and the Company's ability to obtain necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Focus Graphite's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Focus Graphite Investor Contact:
Scott Anderson
Investor Relations
(858) 229-7063
sanderson@nextcap-ir.com

Focus Graphite Inc.
Judith Mazvihwa-MacLean
CFO
(613) 581-4040
jmazvihwa@focusgraphite.com

Disclaimer

Focus Graphite Inc. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 14:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FOCUS GRAPHITE INC.
10:46aFOCUS GRAPHITE  : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placements of Flow-Through Shar..
PU
09:39aFOCUS GRAPHITE  : Raising C$2 Million in Private Placement of Flow-Through Share..
MT
03/08FOCUS GRAPHITE  : Provides Update on its Lac Knife, Québec Project – Commi..
PU
03/08FOCUS GRAPHITE  : Offers Update on ESIA Study for Lac Knife, Quebec Project
MT
03/04FOCUS GRAPHITE  : Grafoid and Focus Graphite Announce Submission of Provisional ..
PU
03/01FOCUS GRAPHITE  : IIROC Trading Resumption - FMS
AQ
03/01FOCUS GRAPHITE  : IIROC Trading Halt - FMS
AQ
01/22FOCUS GRAPHITE  : Announces that the company is unaware of any material change i..
PU
01/12FOCUS GRAPHITE  : "Unaware" of Any Material Change to Explain 36% Jump in Share ..
MT
01/12FOCUS GRAPHITE  : Up 36%, Says No Known Reason Behind Heavy Trading in Its Share..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -5,61 M -4,45 M -4,45 M
Net Debt 2020 2,36 M 1,87 M 1,87 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 53,3 M 42,3 M 42,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart FOCUS GRAPHITE INC.
Duration : Period :
Focus Graphite Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marc R. Roy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Judith Tendayi Mazvihwa-MacLean Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey York Chairman
Joseph E. Doninger Director-Manufacturing & Technology
Robin Bruce Dow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOCUS GRAPHITE INC.109.09%50
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION9.63%55 190
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.37.89%52 330
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.4.17%12 121
BOLIDEN AB12.22%10 603
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.81%8 647
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ