  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Focus Home Interactive
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALFOC   FR0012419307

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE

(ALFOC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

A Plague Tale: Innocence - Les versions physiques PS5 et Xbox Series X sont disponibles

10/19/2021 | 06:42am EDT
Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment are delighted to announce that physical copies of the award-winning A Plague Tale: Innocence are now available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X! Thanks to the new generation of consoles, this enhanced version features many improvements including 60 FPS, audio optimizations, enhanced graphics up to 4K UHD, and faster load times.

Exclusive box art awaits anyone who purchases a physical copy from the Focus Entertainment Store. A full set of beautiful A Plague Tale: Innocence pins are also now available, exclusive to the store!

Get A Plague Tale: Innocence now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S in digital and physical stores. A Plague Tale: Innocence - Cloud Version is available on Nintendo Switch. Stay tuned for news about the game's recently announced sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, releasing on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and in Cloud Version on Nintendo Switch in 2022.

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 10:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 143 M 167 M 167 M
Net income 2022 12,8 M 15,0 M 15,0 M
Net cash 2022 59,3 M 69,2 M 69,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 276 M 320 M 322 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 146
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Duration : Period :
Focus Home Interactive Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 43,00 €
Average target price 69,12 €
Spread / Average Target 60,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Nobileau Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Laure dHauteville Group Chief Financial Officer
Fabrice Larue Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thaima Samman Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Louise Tingström Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE-33.02%320
MICROSOFT CORPORATION38.16%2 307 102
SEA LIMITED79.40%197 169
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC77.35%104 376
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-18.70%81 481
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE39.29%70 611