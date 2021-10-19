A Plague Tale: Innocence PS5 and Xbox Series X retail copies now available

19 October 2021 / A Plague Tale: Innocence

Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment are delighted to announce that physical copies of the award-winning A Plague Tale: Innocence are now available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X! Thanks to the new generation of consoles, this enhanced version features many improvements including 60 FPS, audio optimizations, enhanced graphics up to 4K UHD, and faster load times.

Exclusive box art awaits anyone who purchases a physical copy from the Focus Entertainment Store. A full set of beautiful A Plague Tale: Innocence pins are also now available, exclusive to the store!

Get A Plague Tale: Innocence now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S in digital and physical stores. A Plague Tale: Innocence - Cloud Version is available on Nintendo Switch. Stay tuned for news about the game's recently announced sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, releasing on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and in Cloud Version on Nintendo Switch in 2022.