A Plague Tale: Innocence PS5 and Xbox Series X retail copies now available

Asobo Studio and Focus Home Interactive are delighted to announce that A Plague Tale: Innocence has sold over one million copies worldwide. The acclaimed dark adventure featured prominently in many critics' 'Best of 2019' lists, and was nominated at The Game Awards for Best Narrative."The entire team at Asobo Studio is extremely proud of the path A Plague Tale: Innocence has taken in one year, with Focus Home Interactive by our side," announced John Bert, Chief Operating Officer at Focus Home Interactive, declared,"It's a testament to the talent of both our teams that we have achieved this important milestone. It has always been a great pleasure to work with the team at Asobo Studio, and we are proud to continue our partnership with another ambitious upcoming title. These brilliant results only strengthen our resolve to keep working with such talented partners to deliver the most unique and exciting games on the market."A Plague Tale: Innocence is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game is playable as part of the Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One and PC. More information on the website: David Dedeine, Chief Creative Office and Co-Founder of Asobo Studio. "Every day more and more players are discovering the story of Amicia and Hugo, which is for us the greatest source of motivation. We can't wait to bring other adventures and strong emotional experiences!"As part of the Steam Summer Sale, A Plague Tale: Innocence is now available for purchase with a 66% discount!