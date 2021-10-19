A Plague Tale: Innocence PS5 and Xbox Series X retail copies now available

A Plague Tale: Innocence PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X retail copies now available
Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment are delighted to announce that physical copies of the award-winning A Plague Tale: Innocence are now available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X! Thanks to the new generation of consoles, this enhanced version features many improvements including 60 FPS, audio optimizations, enhanced graphics up to 4K UHD, and faster load times.
Exclusive box art awaits anyone who purchases a physical copy fromthe Focus Entertainment Store. A full set of beautiful A Plague Tale: Innocence pins are also now available, exclusive to the store!
Physical PS5 and Xbox Series X|S copies will be available in retail stores on October 19.

Watch our new Launch Trailer and follow the tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo along a heartrending journey through the darkest hours of history, in never-before-seen detail on next-generation consoles.

Nintendo Switch players are now able to play the critically acclaimed game for the first time! A Plague Tale: Innocence also releases today on the Nintendo Switch system as a cloud version, allowing players to pick it up digitally and play using cloud streaming technology.

Get A Plague Tale: Innocence now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch on digital stores. Physical PS5 and Xbox Series X|S copies will be available in retail stores on October 19. Stay tuned for news about its recently announced sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, revealed at E3 2021 Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase and releasing on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC in 2022. Asobo Studio and Focus Home Interactive are delighted to announce that A Plague Tale: Innocence has sold over one million copies worldwide. The acclaimed dark adventure featured prominently in many criticsu2019 u2018Best of 2019u2019 lists, and was nominated at The Game Awards for Best Narrative.
u201cThe entire team at Asobo Studio is extremely proud of the path A Plague Tale: Innocence has taken in one year, with Focus Home Interactive by our side,u201d announcedu00a0David Dedeine, Chief Creative Office and Co-Founder of Asobou00a0Studio</strong>. u201cEvery day more and more players are discovering the story of Amicia and Hugo, which is for us the greatest source of motivation. We can't wait to bring other adventures and strong emotional experiences!u201d
John Bert, Chief Operating Officer at Focus Home Interactive</strong>,u00a0declared,u201cItu2019s a testament to the talent of both our teams that we have achieved this important milestone. It has always been a great pleasure to work with the team at Asobo Studio, and we are proud to continue our partnership with another ambitious upcoming title. These brilliant results only strengthen our resolve to keep working with such talented partners to deliver the most unique and exciting games on the market.u201d
As part of the Steam Summer Sale, A Plague Tale: Innocence is now available for purchase with a 66% discount!</strong>
