Focus Home Interactive : Aeon Must Die! est disponible dès maintenant sur consoles et PC

Aeon Must Die!, the stylish and action packed beat 'em up is out today on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Dive into an existential sci-fi massacre with a unique anime-inspired art style and a massive story of betrayal, love and revenge across a broken universe. Feel the heat with the Launch Trailer , and get ready to jump into the fight!

A spectacular beat 'em up packed with brutal, over-the-top action, unique art style and mesmerizing OST

Experience a spectacular beat 'em up introducing breakneck risk-reward gameplay, accessible combat featuring proper fighting game mechanics, innovative AI and tactical fighting, all packaged with stunning art style and mind-blowing music.

The Aeon Must Die! Original Soundtrack is also available now. Enjoy it on its own, or included in a bundle with the game, on Steam and Epic Games Store.

Get Aeon Must Die! today on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. The GAME + OST Bundle is also available for purchase on PC, with an additional special discount. Purchase the game any time before October 28th and receive the Wrathful King Set DLC for free!