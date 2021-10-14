Focus Home Interactive : Aeon Must Die! is now available on consoles and PC

Aeon Must Die! is now available on consoles and PC
Aeon Must Die!, the stylish and action packed beat 'em up is out today on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Dive into an existential sci-fi massacre with a unique anime-inspired art style and a massive story of betrayal, love and revenge across a broken universe. Feel the heat with the Launch Trailer, and get ready to jump into the fight!
A spectacular beat 'em up packed with brutal, over-the-top action, unique art style and mesmerizing OST
Experience a spectacular beat 'em up introducing breakneck risk-reward gameplay, accessible combat featuring proper fighting game mechanics, innovative AI and tactical fighting, all packaged with stunning art style and mind-blowing music.
The Aeon Must Die! Original Soundtrack is also available now. Enjoy it on its own, or included in a bundle with the game, on Steam and Epic Games Store.
Betrayed by his generals and left for dead, Aeon barely manages to merge with you, a common starspawn, to take the fight back to them and exact revenge. 

Travel across the futuristic city of Pantheon, fight for power, freedom and free will, all in an unparalleled art style.

Aeon Must Die! is releasing on October 14 on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Dive into the heart of interstellar combat with the Raw Gameplay Trailer and get ready for an existential sci-fi massacre on October 14!

Incredible visuals only matched by brutal, over-the-top action

Mixing inspirations from manga and graphic novels, Aeon Must Die!'s visual and animation style will blow your mind. Watch it gloriously play out in this uncut gameplay trailer where a range of spectacular combos and moves are featured. Enjoy the unique, wild and stunning art direction of the game with a generous fresh batch of fourteen screenshots released alongside the trailer.

In Aeon Must Die!, experience Aeon's interstellar story of betrayal, love and revenge in a spectacular beat 'em-up that features breakneck risk-reward gameplay, innovative AI and tactical fighting that draws inspiration from legendary fighting games. Betrayed by his generals and left for dead, Aeon barely manages to merge with you, a common starspawn, to take the fight back to them and exact revenge.

Travel across the futuristic city of Pantheon, fight for power, freedom and free will, all in an unparalleled art style.

Aeon Must Die! is releasing on October 14 on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. 