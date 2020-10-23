Log in
Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE

(ALFOC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 


Focus Home Interactive : Christophe Nobileau appointed Chairman of the Management Board

10/23/2020 | 12:20pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

23.10.2020

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE

Christophe Nobileau appointed CEO and Chairman of the Management Board Jürgen Goeldner to become Senior Advisor to the Company

and Non-Executive Chairman of Deck13

PARIS, FRANCE - 23rd October 2020 - FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (FR0012419307 ALFOC), a leading French video game publisher, announces today that Jürgen Goeldner is stepping down from his position as Chairman of the Management Board for personal reasons, effective as of October 31st, 2020. He will become a Senior Advisor to the Management Board, working on its external growth strategy (M&A). As Non-ExecutiveChairman of Deck13 he will support the expansion of the studio.

Mr Fabrice Larue, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, declared: "Jürgen has done a remarkable job guiding the organization's growth journey by implementing our Enhance Evolve Explore strategic plan. He leaves a tremendous legacy, which positioned Focus Home Interactive to exceed our ambitious objectives. He will continue to support actively the Company and we will ensure, together with the Executive Committee, a smooth transition for the organization and our stakeholders."

Following its meeting held today, the Supervisory Board has appointed Mr Christophe Nobileau as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board. He was formerly Managing Director and member of the Management Board.

About Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is a leading French publisher of video games. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, Mudrunner, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €143 million in 2019/20, up 13% compared to the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates more than 90% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focus-home.com

Contacts

Investor Relations - FTI Consulting

Press Relations - FTI Consulting

Cosme Julien-Madoni / Arnaud de Cheffontaines

Emily Oliver / Rémi Salvador

Tél : + 33 (0) 1 47 03 68 10

Tél : + 33 (0) 1 47 03 68 10

Mail : fhi@fticonsulting.com

Mail : fhi@fticonsulting.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 16:19:08 UTC

Financials
Sales 2021 145 M 171 M 171 M
Net income 2021 13,5 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
Net cash 2021 9,80 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 1,86%
Capitalization 234 M 277 M 277 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 127
Free-Float 57,3%
Chart FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Duration : Period :
Focus Home Interactive Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 47,57 €
Last Close Price 44,00 €
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jurgen Goeldner Chairman-Management Board
Christophe Nobileau Chief Executive Officer
Fabrice Larue Chairman-Supervisory Board
John Bert Chief Operating Officer
Jean-François Busnel Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE84.49%277
MICROSOFT CORPORATION36.27%1 625 176
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.665.05%148 052
SEA LIMITED301.86%78 833
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC68.76%50 608
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE4.06%47 031
