Focus Home Interactive : Christophe Nobileau appointed Chairman of the Management Board

23.10.2020

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE

Christophe Nobileau appointed CEO and Chairman of the Management Board Jürgen Goeldner to become Senior Advisor to the Company

and Non-Executive Chairman of Deck13

PARIS, FRANCE - 23rd October 2020 - FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (FR0012419307 ALFOC), a leading French video game publisher, announces today that Jürgen Goeldner is stepping down from his position as Chairman of the Management Board for personal reasons, effective as of October 31st, 2020. He will become a Senior Advisor to the Management Board, working on its external growth strategy (M&A). As Non-ExecutiveChairman of Deck13 he will support the expansion of the studio.

Mr Fabrice Larue, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, declared: "Jürgen has done a remarkable job guiding the organization's growth journey by implementing our Enhance Evolve Explore strategic plan. He leaves a tremendous legacy, which positioned Focus Home Interactive to exceed our ambitious objectives. He will continue to support actively the Company and we will ensure, together with the Executive Committee, a smooth transition for the organization and our stakeholders."

Following its meeting held today, the Supervisory Board has appointed Mr Christophe Nobileau as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board. He was formerly Managing Director and member of the Management Board.

