  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Focus Home Interactive
  News
  Summary
    ALFOC   FR0012419307

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE

(ALFOC)
Focus Home Interactive : Enjoy Black Friday Crazy Deals until November 29th!

11/24/2021 | 01:00pm EST
24 November 2021

From November 24 to 29, it's time for massive discounts on the Focus Entertainment Store!

From the 24th to the 29th, get incredible offers on a huge range of games!

Discover our exclusive Black Friday bundles:

Up to 45% off the De Rune Medallion + A Plague Tale: Innocence (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One or PC Steam digital key)

Up to 31% off the Set of 4 Pins + A Plague Tale: Innocence (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One or PC Steam digital key)

Up to 26% off the Set of 4 Pins + De Rune Medallion + A Plague Tale: Innocence (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One or PC Steam digital key)

Up to 31% off the printed version of the Official Artbook + Othercide (PC Steam digital key)

Up to 31% off the Set of 4 Pins + Othercide (PC Steam digital key)

Up to 25% off the Set of 4 Pins + the printed version of the Official Artbook + Othercide (PC Steam digital key)

Up to 29% off the Set of 4 Pins + Hood: Outlaws & Legends (PC Steam digital key)

Up to 45% off the "Faith" + The Surge 2 Cap (PC Steam digital key)

Don't wait any longer and grab the exclusive Black Friday bundles between now and November 29!

Take advantage of exclusive offers!

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 17:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 138 M 154 M 154 M
Net income 2022 10,2 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
Net cash 2022 25,6 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 230 M 259 M 257 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 146
Free-Float 70,1%
Chart FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Focus Home Interactive Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 36,00 €
Average target price 61,57 €
Spread / Average Target 71,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Nobileau Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Laure dHauteville Group Chief Financial Officer
Fabrice Larue Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thaima Samman Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Louise Tingström Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE-43.93%260
MICROSOFT CORPORATION51.82%2 535 295
SEA LIMITED44.45%159 466
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC66.55%98 449
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE60.25%78 874
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%66 491