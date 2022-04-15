Focus Home Interactive : Evil West is playable at PAX East 2022

Evil West is playable at PAX East 2022 at the Focus Entertainment booth
Focus Entertainment and Flying Wild Hog are pleased to announce that Evil West will be playable for the first time as part of the publisher's lineup on the show floor at PAX East 2022! The third-person action game from Flying Wild Hog puts you in the boots of a vampire hunter chasing bloodthirsty monstrosities to save a Wild West devoured by darkness.
Eradicate bloodthirsty creatures with a full level to discover Draw your weapons and battle your way through the shadows to eradicate a threat that lies beneath your feet. Featuring dynamic, visceral third-person combat and brutal combos, the entire playable mission at PAX East 2022 will give players their first chance to try out this exhilarating adventure and soon rise up to become Wild West superheroes on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.
Play Evil West at the Focus Entertainment booth #12043 during PAX East 2022, and check out the other Focus titles including freshly announced Warstride Challenges, Chants of Sennaar, but also Dordogne, and Hardspace: Shipbreaker which just unveiled its end of early access release date!
If you're interested in trying out the games at our booth #12043 at PAX East 2022, contact: focus@sandboxstrat.com.
