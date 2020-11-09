Log in
Focus Home Interactive: Information on the European Commission Investigation

11/09/2020 | 12:51pm EST

Regulatory News:

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (Paris:ALFOC) (FR0012419307 ALFOC), a leading French video game publisher, announced today that it has information enabling it to estimate that the fine to be imposed by the European Commission will not exceed €3 million.

For the record, Focus Home Interactive received a statement of objections dated 5 April 2019 from the European Commission1. The investigation was opened on 2 February 2017 2 into agreements between Valve Corporation, owner of the games’ distribution platform Steam, and five video game publishers, including Focus Home Interactive.

Focus Home Interactive fully cooperated with the European Commission.

About Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is a leading French publisher of video games. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, Mudrunner, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €143 million in 2019/20, up 13% compared to the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates more than 90% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focus-home.com

1 Focus Home Interactive press release dated 5 April 2019.

2 Focus Home Interactive press release dated 3 February 2017


© Business Wire 2020
