Focus Home Interactive : L'Acte 2 de la Campagne maintenant disponible !

Blackbird Interactive and Focus Entertainment's acclaimed space sandbox salvaging game, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, just received a free Early Access major update!In addition to the eagerly anticipated continuation of the game's single player campaign, the Admin Oversight update introduces a brand new 3D hub - the HAB - as well as a host of improved and brand new gameplay features, like the revamped scanner tool. See screenshots below and enjoy a 33% discount on Steam to celebrate the update!

LYNX begins its internal investigations!

The second act of the Hardspace: Shipbreaker saga continues in Admin Oversight! After the epic conclusion of Act 1, LYNX has decided to send Administrator Hal Rhodes to oversee operations. Will he find the evidence of the agitators he's looking for? Find out what happens as you work your way through Certification Rank 8 to 18, where you will unlock the Armadillo Utility Rig! This beat-up old ship could be your ticket out of LYNX's servitude - if you manage to find the parts to repair it.

The long-awaited 3D HAB also arrives in this update. This traversable living space provides Shipbreakers with a prefabricated but cosy place to unwind between shifts, monitor their career progression, upgrade or repair their tools, and even ponder which insect-based meal to eat. From up there, you can gaze longingly out the viewport at the hustle-and-bustle around Earth, and the Railgate sending people off to brighter futures in the outer colonies.

Finally, the Admin Oversight includes several bug fixes, tweaks, optimizations, and a visual overhaul of the Scanner modes. You can now scan ships with better clarity and readability!

Racking up debt has never been cheaper!

To celebrate the release of the Admin Oversight update, Hardspace: Shipbreaker will be 33% off for a limited time on Steam. With hours of new single player content and the ongoing addition of ships and tools all throughout Early Access, there has never been a better time to become a registered Lynx Employee!

Hardspace: Shipbreaker is currently available on Steam Early Access, and can be purchased at an additional discount through the bundle including the game + OST. Console releases are planned at a later date.