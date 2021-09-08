Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Focus Home Interactive
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALFOC   FR0012419307

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE

(ALFOC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Focus Home Interactive : L'Acte 2 de la Campagne maintenant disponible !

09/08/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Blackbird Interactive and Focus Entertainment's acclaimed space sandbox salvaging game, Hardspace: Shipbreaker, just received a free Early Access major update!In addition to the eagerly anticipated continuation of the game's single player campaign, the Admin Oversight update introduces a brand new 3D hub - the HAB - as well as a host of improved and brand new gameplay features, like the revamped scanner tool. See screenshots below and enjoy a 33% discount on Steam to celebrate the update!

LYNX begins its internal investigations!

The second act of the Hardspace: Shipbreaker saga continues in Admin Oversight! After the epic conclusion of Act 1, LYNX has decided to send Administrator Hal Rhodes to oversee operations. Will he find the evidence of the agitators he's looking for? Find out what happens as you work your way through Certification Rank 8 to 18, where you will unlock the Armadillo Utility Rig! This beat-up old ship could be your ticket out of LYNX's servitude - if you manage to find the parts to repair it.

The long-awaited 3D HAB also arrives in this update. This traversable living space provides Shipbreakers with a prefabricated but cosy place to unwind between shifts, monitor their career progression, upgrade or repair their tools, and even ponder which insect-based meal to eat. From up there, you can gaze longingly out the viewport at the hustle-and-bustle around Earth, and the Railgate sending people off to brighter futures in the outer colonies.

Finally, the Admin Oversight includes several bug fixes, tweaks, optimizations, and a visual overhaul of the Scanner modes. You can now scan ships with better clarity and readability!

Racking up debt has never been cheaper!

To celebrate the release of the Admin Oversight update, Hardspace: Shipbreaker will be 33% off for a limited time on Steam. With hours of new single player content and the ongoing addition of ships and tools all throughout Early Access, there has never been a better time to become a registered Lynx Employee!

Hardspace: Shipbreaker is currently available on Steam Early Access, and can be purchased at an additional discount through the bundle including the game + OST. Console releases are planned at a later date.

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 17:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
01:32pHARDSPACE : Shipbreaker's campaign Act 2 out now!
PU
01:32pFOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : L'Acte 2 de la Campagne maintenant disponible !
PU
09:52aFOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Meeting notice for Annual and Extraordinary General mee..
PU
09/06FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Launch of the commercial brand Focus Entertainment
PU
09/06FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Lancement de la marque commerciale Focus Entertainment
PU
09/02FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Season 1 is now available with a new playable character..
PU
09/02FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : La Saison 1 est disponible avec un nouveau personnage, ..
PU
08/31FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Get ready for Season 5 on September 9!
PU
08/31FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Préparez-vous au lancement de la Saison 5 le 9 septembr..
PU
08/26INSURGENCY : Sandstorm débarque sur PS4 et Xbox One le 29 septembre
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 143 M 169 M 169 M
Net income 2022 12,8 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net cash 2022 59,3 M 70,1 M 70,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 364 M 430 M 430 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 146
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Duration : Period :
Focus Home Interactive Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 56,70 €
Average target price 68,53 €
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Nobileau Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jean-François Busnel Group Chief Financial Officer
Fabrice Larue Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thaima Samman Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Louise Tingström Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE-11.68%431
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.96%2 255 820
SEA LIMITED76.35%188 817
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC63.21%96 051
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-11.08%89 126
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE47.68%76 431