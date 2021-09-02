Focus Home Interactive : La Saison 1 est disponible avec un nouveau personnage, et bien plus !

Hood: Outlaws & Legends, the multiplayer heist game from Sumo Digital and Focus Home Interactive on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC, launches Season 1: Samhain, which includes exciting new content, upgrades, and bug fixes. Get a complete look at the new sword-swinging outlaw, the gameplay reworks, and cosmetics in the Season 1 Trailer. Play the game and its new content for free until September 5 on Steam!

Eidaa has Arrived!

The newest outlaw, Eidaa, has come to battle against the State. She is a talented skirmisher who brings both sword and sorcery to the field.

As a hybrid character, Eidaa is capable of both dodging and parrying her way to victory. While she effectively keeps up the pressure, she has lower health than the other melee characters, and careful stamina management will be the key to success.

Her abilities include replenishing vital gearboxes to keep her and her allies in top shape and setting a bomb that slows and damages enemies.Her ultimate is a magical shield that can block enemy projectiles, perfect for locking down key sightlines and protecting essential objectives.

Like the other characters, she comes with several cosmetics and perks to customize her look and feel while out on heists!

The Winch Rework

Season 1 also introduces a new rework for the Winch System. The final fight to the finish will now be score based, with the team requiring a certain amount of completed Notches to win the game.Completing the early-game objectives, like pickpocketed the Sheriff, opening the vault, and placing the chest, will grant you a significant head start. This rewards teams who work quickly and quietly for the final phase of the heist.

New Co-op Maps

Three new maps are brought to State Heist, the new co-op mode, in Season 1. You will now be able to attack a fortified snow-tipped keep in Mountain, battle across the cliffy shores of Coastal, and assault the swampy wetlands of Marshland.

Unlock Exclusive Cosmetics with The Battle Pass

Alongside Season 1 is Hood: Outlaws and Legends' first Battle Pass. Unlock a wide variety of unique outlaw appearances, weapons, and banners to defeat your foes with both style and skill.

The Hood journey is just getting started! Since release, Focus and Sumo have been actively working on the game's improvement by listening carefully to community feedback to offer the best heist experience possible. The game has already received several gameplay updates and tweaks, while players can look forward to more free content over this year.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Get the Year 1 Edition, including the base game and Year 1 Battle Pass Pack, to access three premium Battle Passes for a year of exclusive cosmetics!

Play it for free now on Steam until September 5th. Get the game with up to 40% discount on Steam too!