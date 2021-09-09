Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Focus Home Interactive
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALFOC   FR0012419307

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE

(ALFOC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Focus Home Interactive : La saison 5 “Build & Dispatch” est disponible !

09/09/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SnowRunner, the blockbuster ultimate off-road driving experience from Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment, is expanding once again with Season 5: Build & Dispatch. Available to all Year 2 Pass owners, the doors to Rostov Oblast are open. Players will have to brave these new lands to restore an old TATRA factory near a lake-side village. The accompanying free update also has fresh content for all players, bringing Crossplay to all PC platforms and much more. Watch today's Overview Trailer for a full breakdown of the new content, available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Rebuild a TATRA factory, and challenge your new vehicles in the proving grounds!

Build & Dispatch brings you to Rostov Oblast, Russia. Two brand new maps, including a heavy industrial zone and the Antonovsky Nature Reservation, will be completely open to explore and uncover. Your objective is to restore the old TATRA factory, which will reward you with two mighty TATRA 8-wheelers: the TATRA FORCE and the TATRA PHOENIX, both boasting the brand's signature adaptable axles.

The Phase 5 update includes new addons, including the community-requested dynamic ramp, facilitating the vehicle loading for long-haul missions and a brand new skin for the DON 71 scout for all SnowRunner players. There are also two major updates for all players, coming completely free. The first is a new code-based invite and matchmaking system that allows Crossplay for all PC users, letting Steam, Microsoft Store, and Epic Games Store players link up and explore the wilds together. A brand new, toggleable, Immersive Mode is also coming in the update, letting you enjoy the game with a minimalist UI so you can take in the fresh air or explore new challenges.

Season 5: Build & Dispatch is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC as part of the Year 2 Pass. Get SnowRunner and all the content of Year 1 Pass with SnowRunner Premium Edition. For more information, visit our official store.

Disclaimer

Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 17:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
01:02pSEASON 5 : Build & Dispatch is available today!
PU
01:02pFOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : La saison 5 “Build & Dispatch” est disponib..
PU
07:25aGAMASUTRA-HARDSPACE : Shipbreaker's Campaign Act 2 Out Now With 'Admin Oversight..
AQ
06:02aFOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Reveal of the action-packed new gameplay overview trail..
PU
06:02aFOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Sortie d'un nouveau Gameplay Overview bourré d'action
PU
06:02aFOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : Annual financial report rse 2020-21
PU
05:42aFOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : World War Z Comes to Nintendo Switch on November 2
PU
05:42aFOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : World War Z arrive sur Nintendo Switch le 2 novembre
PU
09/08HARDSPACE : Shipbreaker's campaign Act 2 out now!
PU
09/08FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE : L'Acte 2 de la Campagne maintenant disponible !
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 143 M 169 M 169 M
Net income 2022 12,8 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net cash 2022 59,3 M 70,2 M 70,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 369 M 436 M 436 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
Nbr of Employees 146
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Duration : Period :
Focus Home Interactive Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 57,50 €
Average target price 68,53 €
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christophe Nobileau Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Jean-François Busnel Group Chief Financial Officer
Fabrice Larue Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thaima Samman Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Louise Tingström Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE-10.44%436
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.97%2 256 046
SEA LIMITED72.72%184 933
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC63.23%96 066
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-12.96%87 237
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE46.12%75 460