Focus Home Interactive : La saison 5 “Build & Dispatch” est disponible !

SnowRunner, the blockbuster ultimate off-road driving experience from Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment, is expanding once again with Season 5: Build & Dispatch. Available to all Year 2 Pass owners, the doors to Rostov Oblast are open. Players will have to brave these new lands to restore an old TATRA factory near a lake-side village. The accompanying free update also has fresh content for all players, bringing Crossplay to all PC platforms and much more. Watch today's Overview Trailer for a full breakdown of the new content, available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Rebuild a TATRA factory, and challenge your new vehicles in the proving grounds!

Build & Dispatch brings you to Rostov Oblast, Russia. Two brand new maps, including a heavy industrial zone and the Antonovsky Nature Reservation, will be completely open to explore and uncover. Your objective is to restore the old TATRA factory, which will reward you with two mighty TATRA 8-wheelers: the TATRA FORCE and the TATRA PHOENIX, both boasting the brand's signature adaptable axles.

The Phase 5 update includes new addons, including the community-requested dynamic ramp, facilitating the vehicle loading for long-haul missions and a brand new skin for the DON 71 scout for all SnowRunner players. There are also two major updates for all players, coming completely free. The first is a new code-based invite and matchmaking system that allows Crossplay for all PC users, letting Steam, Microsoft Store, and Epic Games Store players link up and explore the wilds together. A brand new, toggleable, Immersive Mode is also coming in the update, letting you enjoy the game with a minimalist UI so you can take in the fresh air or explore new challenges.

Season 5: Build & Dispatch is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC as part of the Year 2 Pass. Get SnowRunner and all the content of Year 1 Pass with SnowRunner Premium Edition. For more information, visit our official store.