Focus Home Interactive : Le FPS tactique débarque sur Epic Games Store !

Insurgency: Sandstorm, the smash-hit FPS on consoles and PC, brings its nerve-wracking take on modern military combat to the Epic Games Store today, featuring crossplay compatibility with its huge Steam player base. Compete in PvP or buddy up in co-op through dense urban environments moving from one objective to the next, experiencing the brutality of the lethal tactical action that made Sandstorm the worldwide phenomenon it is today. Feel the ruthless action in today's Launch Trailer and enjoy a time-limited Launch discount on the Epic Games Store starting now!

Engage in intense modern firefights in the definitive tactical co-op FPS!

Battle in the war-torn environments of a contemporary conflict through a series of intense cooperative and PvP multiplayer modes. Featuring unparalleled immersion, feel every bullet and fear every impact in fierce close quarters combat.

Death comes fast. Manage ammunition carefully, and use tactics to navigate environments as you and your team fight towards victory. Coordinate fire support, engage enemies with vehicle-mounted machine guns, and engage in thrilling modern firefights.

Insurgency: Sandstorm is available today on the Epic Games Store, with a time-limited launch discount of up to 30% off to celebrate the occasion. The game is also available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam, alongside enhanced versions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at 4K resolution and 60 FPS. Further next-gen enhancements to support PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S console features will arrive at a later date.