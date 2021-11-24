Focus Home Interactive : Profitez des offres exclusives du Black Friday !

From the 24th to the 29th, get incredible offers on a huge range of games!
Discover our exclusive Black Friday bundles:
Up to 45% off the De Rune Medallion + A Plague Tale: Innocence (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One or PC Steam digital key)
Up to 31% off the Set of 4 Pins + A Plague Tale: Innocence (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One or PC Steam digital key)
Up to 26% off the Set of 4 Pins + De Rune Medallion + A Plague Tale: Innocence (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One or PC Steam digital key)
Up to 31% off the printed version of the Official Artbook + Othercide (PC Steam digital key)
Up to 31% off the Set of 4 Pins + Othercide (PC Steam digital key)
Up to 25% off the Set of 4 Pins + the printed version of the Official Artbook + Othercide (PC Steam digital key)
Up to 29% off the Set of 4 Pins + Hood: Outlaws & Legends (PC Steam digital key)
Up to 45% off the "Faith" + The Surge 2 Cap (PC Steam digital key)
Don't wait any longer and grab the exclusive Black Friday bundles between now and November 29!
Take advantage of exclusive offers!
Disclaimer
Focus Home Interactive SA published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 17:59:01 UTC.