Focus Home Interactive : SnowRunner welcomes a powerful new truck in new Crocodile Pack DLC !

SnowRunner welcomes a powerful new truck in new Crocodile Pack DLC !
SnowRunner, the blockbuster open-world off-roading experience from Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment, continues to expand its roster of tough and powerful vehicles with the new Crocodile Pack available today on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Nicknamed after the timeless reptile for its signature shape and deep engine bellowing, the brand new Step 33-64 "Crocodile" truck comes with three uniquely styled add-ons. Check it out in today's new screenshots!
A jack-of-all-trades with a vintage, no-nonsense design
The Step 33-64 "Crocodile" is as versatile as it is humble, able to switch between tasks and terrains without a hitch. Accompanying the Step 33-64 in the Crocodile Pack come three visually unique add-ons to complete the vintage look; Rescue vehicles with the maintenance and fuel add-ons, and haul cargo with the side-board. Rumbling through wild and snowy forests in the Step 33-64, it's easy to forget the year, as well as the passing of time.
New modding tools will soon make modding on Nintendo Switch a reality
Today's update also marks the release of a new set of modding tools allowing our talented community to create Nintendo Switch mods ahead of their release with the upcoming Season 7: Compete & Conquer. The principle will remain the same as for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One mods: once published or updated, the new Switch-compatible mods will be reviewed and vetted by the development team at Saber Interactive to receive their greenlight. When Season 7 releases, players will be able to subscribe to and download their favorite mods by signing in their mod.io account from the in-game menu.
The Crocodile Pack is available now for purchase on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC as a standalone DLC. The ultimate off-roading experience, SnowRunner, its Year 1 and Year 2 Passes are available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.For more information, visit our official store page.
